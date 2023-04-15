The Franklin County Assessor’s Office is anticipating another year of higher home valuations, and local school districts could benefit from the increases.
Homeowners can expect to see their real estate values increase by 4 to 10 or even 12 percent, county Assessor Dawn Mentz said Thursday. But it’s possible, Mentz explained, some county residents could also see their home values decrease.
“Some are, some aren’t (going up),” Mentz told The Missourian Thursday. “The market’s been crazy.”
No part of the county stood out more than others for higher valuations, Mentz said.
The county issues reassessments in odd numbered years, like 2023, but Mentz said her office is constantly assessing properties.
“We still go out and verify what is on the property,” she said.
The county plans to send out notices to homeowners in early May with their new and old property values, according to the assessor’s office.
After talking to representatives from the assessor’s office, the Union R-XI School District is tentatively anticipating a 5-percent average increase for its area of Franklin County in its budgeting process.
“We don’t get what that actual assessed value is until September,” said Michelle Fink, the district’s director of finance, at the Wednesday, April 12, board of education meeting. “We don’t control that. That’s based on what the assessor does at the assessor’s office.”
The Union district saw a 9.32-percent increase in property valuation in 2021, the last reassessment year. That came after increases of just over 6 percent in both 2017 and 2019.
“So that’s when the COVID hit, and everybody’s property went up and everybody started buying boats, and RVs and all those things,” Fink said of 2021. “So we had a really big 9.32- percent increase a couple years ago.”
The Union School District is being “very conservative” with the 5 percent projected property value increase, Fink said. “With the market, we are uncertain with where things are going to go.”
In notes sent to the Union School District, the assessor’s office said personal property values could decrease because of new ways in valuing the items, Fink said.
Mentz said Thursday that personal property tax rates for vehicles are set based on NADA figures released in October.
A bill now in the Missouri Senate would change the law for determining personal property rates for cars to base it off of the manufacturer’s suggested retail price from the year the vehicle was made with a 10-year depreciation table, instead of using the NADA figures.
That is a reason the Washington School District is being cautious about projecting a personal property tax rate, said John McColloch, Washington’s assistant superintendent for finance and operations. But for real estate values, Washington is looking at a similar increase to Union for the Franklin County portion of the Washington School District.
“Budgeting is a guess, and we typically budget a 2-percent increase,” McColloch told The Missourian. “But just in informal conversations that we have, we’re hoping, and maybe expecting, a 5-percent increase in real estate, real property.”