Washington, MO (63090)

Today

Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. High 79F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 41F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.