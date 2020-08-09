Franklin County firearms dealers are seeing an explosion in sales mirroring a national trend.
“There’s definitely been an increase in demand for firearms and ammunition,” said Nick Watts, owner of Nick’s Gun & Pawn in Washington.
Watts said customers are concerned about the Black Lives Matter movement and possible Antifa activists. He said firearms sales typically increase during periods of unrest.
“I can only go by what people say when they come into the store,” he said. “People are afraid they could do the same thing here.”
Others are concerned about what could happen if calls to defund law enforcement are met with action from lawmakers.
“Our standard response is we’re a long way from that happening, but people are going to do what they have to do,” Watts said.
Roger Langendoerfer, who owns Stoneledge Pawn and Gun in Washington and sells at gun shows, has experienced the strongest sales he’s seen in his 25 years in the business.
“I think it’s the state of the country, people are concerned about what’s going on around them,” he said.
Many of the people buying from Watts are new customers. “We’re seeing a lot of people who have not bought firearms before,” he said.
The sales increase is not unique to Missouri or Franklin County. According to the Wall Street Journal, the FBI carried out 3.6 million background checks in July, the third most on record. The National Shooting Sports Federation said that translates to 1.8 million guns sold last month, a 122 percent increase over July 2019.
Dickey Bub Farm & Home in Union has found it challenging to keep firearms on its shelves. General Manager John Rosenbaum said demand is strong but gun manufacturers temporarily closing factories or using them for other purposes earlier in the pandemic has impacted supply.
“It’s hard to acquire anything for sale in the firearms market right now,” he said. “There isn’t much to pick from currently.”
After checking other stores, customers usually know it will be hard to find guns available when they come in, Rosenbaum said.
“It’s just the way the market is,” he said.
Keeping supply up has been tough at times for Watts, as well.
“Ammunition is definitely getting harder and harder to find, but we do our best to keep supply up for our customers,” he said.
High demand has made it difficult for federally licensed dealers, like Langendoerfer, to complete background checks at gun shows in a timely manner, he said. The Firearms Transaction Record, which is designed to be done within minutes, can take several days to process with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
“If you go to a gun show in Kansas City and are selling a firearm, and they delay you for three days — you’ve lost the sale,” he said. “It seems like there’s a problem getting them processed.”