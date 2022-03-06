For many Christians, the Lenten season is a period of self-discipline before Easter, giving up something from their own lives in remembrance of Jesus Christ’s sacrifice in the Bible.
Many Catholics give up red meat on Fridays, or the entirety of 40 days between Ash Wednesday and Easter. Fish becomes the go-to choice for a protein and there is no better place to get it than at a local fundraiser where hot, crispy fish is served in between mounds of homemade sides and fresh desserts.
Listed by town in alphabetical order, here are some places in or near Franklin County to get your fried fix during Lent.
Defiance
St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 150 Defiance Road. Drive-thru, cost is $13, serving from 5-7:30 p.m. on March 4. Fried fish, fresh potato chips with special dip, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, applesauce, homemade desserts.
Marthasville
Marthasville Community Club, 601 1st St. Drive-thru, cost is $13, serving from 4-7 p.m. on March 4. Fish, chicken, coleslaw, mashed potatoes, green beans, corn, applesauce, desserts.
Knights of Columbus, 19129 Mill Road. Drive-thru, cost is $14, serving from 4-7 p.m. on March 11. Cod and swai, green beans, stewed tomatoes, mashed potatoes, coleslaw, applesauce.
Pacific
St. Bridget of Kildare, 111 W. Union St. Drive-thru and carry out cost is, adults $16, seniors, $15, children, $8, serving from 4-7 p.m. on Fridays March 4-April 8. Fried catfish, cod and shrimp, spaghetti, coleslaw, french fries, green beans, ice cream.
St. Clair
Knights of Columbus/St. Clare Daughters of Isabella, 204 S. Commercial Ave. Carry out, cost is $14, serving from 4-7 p.m. on March 4. Fried cod, catfish or chicken, potato wedges, green beans, coleslaw, desserts.
Sullivan
Knights of Columbus, 231 S. Highway 185. Dine in, drive-thru and carry out, cost is adults $12, children $6, serving from 4-7 p.m. on Fridays March 4-April 8. Fried fish, fried shrimp, french fries, green beans, meatless mostaccioli, hush puppies, cole slaw, cookie.
Union
Knights of Columbus, 700 Clearview Drive. Drive-thru, carry out and dine in, cost is $12, serving from 4-7 p.m. on March 4-April 15, excluding March 11. Fried fish, home-fried potato chips, stewed tomatoes, corn, green beans, coleslaw.
St. Joseph, Neier, 2401 Neier Road. Drive-thru, cost is $12, serving from 4-7 p.m. on March 11. Fried fish, macaroni and cheese, green beans, stewed tomatoes, coleslaw, cupcakes.
Villa Ridge
Knights of Columbus, 5567 Gildehaus Road. Dine in and carry out, cost is adults, $13, children, 6-12, $5, children under 6, free, serving from 4:30-7:30 p.m. on March 4. Fried cod and catfish, mashed potatoes, stewed tomatoes, green beans, corn, coleslaw, fruit cup, peach and apple crisps.
Washington
Knights of Columbus, 1121 Columbus Lane. Drive-thru, cost is $13 for plates, $5 for chicken tenders, serving from 4-7 p.m. on March 4, March 18, April 1, April 15. Cod or Swai, green beans, corn, mashed potatoes, coleslaw, stewed tomatoes.
Our Lady of Lourdes, 1014 Madison Ave. Drive-thru, cost is $14, serving from 4-7 p.m. on March 11, March 25, April 8. Catfish, mashed potatoes, corn, stewed tomatoes, coleslaw.
Veterans of Foreign Wars, 813 Jefferson St., Dine in and carry out, cost is $12, serving from 5-7 p.m. on March 4, March 18, April 1, April 15. Fish, chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, french fries, stewed tomatoes, coleslaw.
To add your fish fry to this list online, please email glennr@emissourian.com with information.