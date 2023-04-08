It didn’t take long for area firefighters to respond to a deadly tornado Wednesday in southeastern Missouri.
They left around 7 a.m., just 3 1/2 hours after a tornado killed five people in the area, causing significant damage to the communities of Glen Allen and Grassy in Bollinger County.
A native of New England, Washington Fire Lt. Rick Hodges had seen damage caused by hurricanes, but he had not experienc the devastation caused by the tornado.
“The destruction was in a small area but, pretty much, catastrophic,” he said. “Probably 50 percent of the homes were destroyed, and yet, being a tornado, you could look at one house that had no roof and no walls, and 40 feet away there was a house that was just missing some shingles.”
Hodges was joined by Washington Firefighters Sam Backhaus and Kevin Monzyk.
Limited firefighters and other rescue workers were available in the Bollinger County area, Hodges said.
“Our guess is it was pretty rough, since one of that town’s fire stations was destroyed, so half of their assets were not available,” he said. “We actually saw them pull some of the trucks out later in the day, and the windows were smashed. They had a lot of damage.”
Viewing trees filled with insulation from damaged roofs was something Hodges had only seen on television.
Hodges was part of a “second wave” crew of six people conducting more thorough searches for possible victims in 20 to 25 homes that had been more briefly searched earlier. “Every house had to be searched,” he said. “We had to figure out if there was anybody in it, and if they had been injured. In our case, we did not encounter any people that had been injured.”
Union Assistant Fire Chief Matt Tobben said the group he searched with encountered some people with minor injuries. Tobben is one of the leaders of the 51-member Franklin and Jefferson county team for the St. Louis Metro Task Force 5, with four of them from Union Fire Protection District.
“We didn’t find anybody trapped, really,” he said. “The local responders had done a pretty good sweep of the area. We were doing a more focused secondary search, along with the documentation process.”
While the area damaged was not as large, Tobben said the destruction was comparable to some of the many tornadoes and hurricanes he has responded to in the past, including the 2011 Joplin EF-5 tornado, which killed 158 people, and the 2017 EF-4 in Perryville.
With a disaster like Wednesday’s tornado happening only 118 miles from Union, firefighters have less time to prepare than they do when hurricanes makes landfall hundreds of miles away, Tobben said.
“I get a phone call, and we have to get our team together,” he said. “It’s a whole lot of hurrying, whereas, if we go to a hurricane, we’ve got about 12 hours or so to prepare ourselves mentally, and all our equipment, so we’re ready to go when we get there. With this one, you want to hit the ground running.”
Union was dealing with heavy storms when Tobben got the call to head to Bollinger County. “When I told my wife I was leaving, she said, ‘Is it hitting here next?’ ” he recalled. “I told her ‘I think we’re good, there are no warnings or anything in the area.’ The tornado happened in an area with a higher level of warnings. ...It’s more unnerving for our families than it is for the responders, really.”
Information collected was transmitted to a command center at nearby Woodland High School. Hodges was told Gov. Mike Parson watched the search efforts on a remote screen.
Parson later toured the area.
Hodges’ group of firefighters and EMTs received special smartphones from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
“As you looked at the structure, you would touch the screen and it indicated the level of damage, and whether or not injured or deceased people had been found,” he said.
Tobben also worked to put together “real time” documentation using the phones, which were purchased by the Franklin County Emergency Management Agency. “They were a huge help,” he said. “We were able to provide the governor and FEMA and other various agencies with real-time feedback on what the level of damage was in the area that we were searching.”
This was Hodges’ third deployment but the first in which he ended up working a damage scene. He has been a firefighter in Washington for four years, with 20 years experience overall.
The Boles Fire Protection District also sent four people to Bollinger County as part of Task Force 5, according to a Facebook post.
Members of the Pacific Fire Protection District also responded to the tornado and returned to demobilize Thursday, according to the district’s Facebook page.
The Washington firefighters returned around 6 p.m. Wednesday, Chief Tim Frankenburg said.
Justin Gibbs, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Paducah, Kentucky, said the tornado remained on the ground for roughly 15 minutes, traveling an estimated 15-20 miles, according to the Associated Press.
Based on early data, the tornado received a preliminary EF-2 rating, packing wind speeds of 130 mph.
Gibbs noted that tornadoes are especially dangerous when they touch down late at night or early in the morning, as this one did.
“It’s definitely a nightmare from a warning standpoint,” Gibbs said. “It’s bad anytime, but it’s especially bad at 3:30 in the morning.”
The victims of the tornado were: Glenn Burcks, 62, who lived in a mobile home in Glen Allen. Susan Sullivan, 57, also lived there, along with her 37-year-old nephew, James Skaggs. Also killed were Sullivan’s 16-year-old granddaughter, Destinee Nicole Koenig of Sikeston, and Michael McCoy, her boyfriend.
Union Fire also sent a search and rescue vehicle to Bollinger County. The vehicle carried equipment, allowing firefighters to have hand tools to use when they went into the field, Tobben said. The equipment would have been used had they found a person trapped in a vehicle.
While Wednesday’s deployment was shorter for Washington firefighters, emergency workers can be deployed up to 72 hours at a time, Frankenberg said.
Wednesday’s tornado was an example of how multiple departments can work on a rapid response in a disaster, Frankenberg said.
“Tornadoes and high-wind events do a tremendous amount of damage in a short period of time,” he said. “So it overwhelms local resources very quickly, even in the St. Louis metro area. So the ability to have mutual aid and those resources that can come in from adjacent counties or even larger metropolitan areas is critical for saving lives and supporting those local responders. It’s an overwhelming experience, the devastation’s incredible.”