Area transportation officials are planning to do more with less when dealing with snowy and icy roads this winter.
Franklin County is currently down five employees in its highway department due to retirement, attrition and people taking other jobs, said county Highway Administrator Jim Grutsch. An injury has sidelined another employee, who Grutsch hopes will return by the time the worst of the weather is expected.
Grutsch said he planned to interview a couple potential employees this week. The county currently has around 63 employees in the highway department.
Residents can expect to see workers plow and treat the county’s main roads, Grutsch said. “We just can’t get to some of the lesser roads, the lesser dead-end roads, as quickly as we would like to, especially if there’s a big snow event,” he said.
The county can still “get by with what we have,” Grutsch said. “We will get to everything; it’s just that things might be delayed just a little bit more than they have been in the past,” he said.
The county follows a “critical path” of priorities for plowing and salting. “That’s what we stick with, and that’s historically been the best way to do it,” he said.
Grutsch considers a major snow event to be one that lasts longer than 14 hours. “It’s hard for us to continue working (after that),” he said.
The county runs one plowing shift, usually from 4 a.m. to 6 p.m., Grutsch said. “That gives us a chance to get ahead of the traffic and stay out until the traffic and everybody is home,” he said.
When workers are out plowing snow or spreading salt, cinders and gravel on the roads, nearly all employees are contributing, Grutsch said. Some are driving, others are loading the trucks, and a couple work as mechanics.
“When I have 35 or 40 vehicles out there, I have to keep a couple mechanics busy just keeping things going,” he said. “With the extreme temperatures, things need attention. Our mechanics are never idle.”
Grutsch said the mechanics department is in good shape for the winter, but he could use four truck drivers and at least one loader operator. “That would just really complement everything,” he said.
Grutsch, along with Stephen O’Connor, area engineer for the Missouri Department of Transportation, and Warren County Presiding Commissioner Joe Gildehaus, discussed issues relating to hiring highway workers at Monday’s Washington Area Highway Transportation Committee meeting.
Gildehaus said the staffing shortage is the biggest transportation issue his county is facing.
O’Connor said the shortage is a statewide MoDOT concern.
“MoDOT is dealing with record high turnover, losing at least 70 employees each month for the last six months,” said Michelle Forneris, assistant district engineer for the St. Louis District.
“Despite MoDOT’s best efforts, we have not made progress filling winter operations vacancies,” she said.
That means the agency is several hundred employees below the threshold it needs to meet to be able to cover more than one shift in a statewide storm, Forneris said.
“So if a widespread winter storm lasts more than one 12-hour shift, we will not have enough employees to fill the trucks on that second shift,” she said. “Therefore, it will take longer to clear the roads.”