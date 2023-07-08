Two local school districts are among dozens statewide calling for the formation of a blue ribbon commission to potentially overhaul Missouri’s K-12 education funding formula. Key officials recently weighed in on the proposal, saying they favor changing the formula, but also voicing doubts about forming a commission.
At least 35 Missouri school boards have approved resolutions calling for the State Board of Education to convene a blue ribbon commission to study the funding formula, which was last updated in 2005. Local districts that have passed resolutions include St. Clair R-XIII and Union R-XI.
“Long story short, the formula’s broken right now,” St. Clair Superintendent Kyle Kruse said in April. Kruse added, though, that with Charlie Shields, who worked on the current formula as a state senator in 2005, now serving as chair of the State Board of Education, “we may get a little traction here.”
The Missouri Independent reported last week that, according to Shields, the best time to make adjustments to a statewide school funding formula is when the state is in good financial shape, and that is currently the case in Missouri.
“So if you’re going to revise a formula, this is probably a good time to start,” Shields told the Independent. “But I can’t overemphasize the difficulty factor in doing this.”
Shields said the State Board of Education is prepared to assist the legislature, but a blue ribbon commission is not the correct approach.
“It is the legislature that writes the formula, and for us just to come up with a commission that hands a legislature recommendation doesn’t seem like that would be a process that would work,” he said.
“We understand superintendents and districts wanting us to have somebody looking at the formula,” Shields added. “It doesn’t seem an appropriate process in my mind to do that outside of the legislature.”
In making his case to the St. Clair R-XIII Board of Education to approve the resolution calling for a blue ribbon commission, which was done in response to a similar resolution adopted by the Mehlville School District in St. Louis County, Kruse noted that the state’s “adequacy target” has been frozen since 2020. The adequacy target, which is the primary driver of the formula, probably won’t increase for another two to four years, Kruse added.
“And that means essentially no new funding for Missouri schools and for St. Clair,” he said. “And so when the state formula number is not going up, but inflation is going up, you know, 6, 8, 10 percent per year, and we’re a very formula-dependent district, that’s a problem.”
School districts that have signed onto the resolution calling for a commission to study the funding formula also include Union R-XI.
“We’re just asking, it’s time to look at it,” Superintendent Scott Hayes told the Union school board in April when he recommended approving the resolution.
One area school district that has not signed onto the resolution is Washington’s, although the district “would welcome an opportunity for the legislature to increase per pupil expenditures for school districts,” according to Superintendent Jennifer Kephart.
“The State Adequacy Target (SAT) has been at $6,375 for a number of years, and state funding has remained flat as prices and wages have increased tremendously. The School District of Washington is unique because it is largely funded through the local tax effort. Schools in the state of Missouri are all funded differently, with some receiving more state foundation formula funds than others,” Kephart said in a statement to The Missourian.
“In Washington, approximately 73.65 percent of our revenue comes from our local tax effort, while only 14.39 percent comes from the state through the foundation formula, 8.00 percent from federal sources, and 2.76 percent from the counties in which we reside. Lastly, 1.20 percent of revenue is from other sources such as tuition to our career center.”
While Kruse did not have 2022-2023 numbers immediately available, he provided documentation Friday showing that St. Clair R-XIII’s total expenditures were more than $25 million per year between 2018 and 2021, with around 40 percent generally coming from local revenue, about 50 percent coming from state revenue, and the rest from federal funding. He said that of any district in the area, St. Clair is probably the most dependent on state funding.
The Union R-XI School District Board of Education recently approved $39 million in expenditures for its 2023-2024 budget, with 47 percent of revenue coming from local funds and 41 percent coming from the state.
Besides Shields, another key state-level official who recently weighed in on the call for a blue ribbon commission is Rep. Brad Pollitt, R-Sedalia, chair of the House Elementary and Secondary Education Committee.
Noting that most funding formulas last 10 years, but Missouri’s is now past its 17th, Pollitt told the Independent that the formula is in need of revisions. While he said he tried to guide his committee toward taking a closer look at the formula during this year’s legislative session, however, he was pessimistic about the legislature’s ability to do what needs to be done.
“Very few people understand the formula that are actually in the capital,” Pollitt said.
