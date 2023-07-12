The Femme Osage United Church of Christ will host a celebration in August for its 190th anniversary.
To commemorate 190 years of worship and community, the church patrons are planning a community-wide picnic, featuring live entertainment by The Texas Giants and Cole Blue Steel from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, at the church, 4360 Cappeln Osage Road, Augusta. The event will include a beer garden, country store and an indoor and outdoor buffet with kettle-cooked beef, deep-fried chicken, desserts, bread and drinks. Attendees may dine inside the event hall, outside in the shade or take their meal to-go.
