Missouri ranks 20th out of 50 states in victim losses from online scams, according to the FBI’s 2022 Internet Crime Report, released last week. Meanwhile, state agencies are warning of scams that have recently targeted Missouri residents.
Locally, too, community banks in Franklin County including Bank of Washington, Citizens Bank, United Bank of Union, Heritage Community Bank and Bank of Franklin County are cautioning customers to beware of callers or online solicitors claiming to be bank representatives.
“Email scams account for 96 percent of all phishing attacks, making email the most popular tool for the bad guys,” according to BanksNeverAskThat.com, an informational website created by the American Bankers Association (ABA) and promoted by area community banks. “Often, the scammer will disguise the email to look and sound like it’s from your bank.”
The American Bankers Association advises against clicking on links in emails or replying with personal information such as your password, PIN or Social Security number.
“In the same way defensive driving prevents car accidents, always treating incoming email as a potential risk will protect you from scams,” according to the ABA. “Fraudulent emails can appear very convincing, using official language and logos, and even similar URLs. Always be alert.”
The ABA also advises in the case of both emails and phone calls to be on guard for scare tactics such as a caller attempting to create a sense of urgency in demanding you act immediately or something will happen, such as your account being closed. In the case of phone calls, you can’t always rely on caller ID, as scammers have ways of spoofing the number they’re calling from.
Besides phone calls and emails, scammers are also known to use text messages and mobile payment apps to defraud victims. In the case of a text message claiming to be from your bank, don’t click any links included in the message, the ABA advises. As for mobile payment app scams, these often start with a phone call or text, so beware of suspicious callers claiming to be from your bank and asking you to download a payment app such as Cash App, PayPal or Venmo.
Victims of these types of scams can take various steps to protect themselves, such as changing passwords or PIN numbers, reporting the scam to your bank, reporting it to police if you lost money as a result of the scam and notifying the payment app platform if an app was involved in the scam. Other resources include identitytheft.gov, reportfraud.ftc.gov or the Federal Trade Commission’s fraud reporting line at 1-877-FTC-HELP (382-4357).
Beyond the possibility of scammers impersonating area banks, the Missouri Department of Social Services warned last week that a text message scam has been targeting EBT cardholders.
“Please remember that ebtEDGE will never call or text to ask you for your personal information, card number, or PIN,” the department said in a Facebook post. “Do not share personal information, and protect yourself by changing your PIN each month.”
Additionally, with Tax Day quickly approaching, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey is advising scammers frequently claim to be the Internal Revenue Service.
“I want to protect consumers and educate Missourians on potential scams during tax season, which is when scammers often try to take advantage of consumers and can put their identities at risk,” Bailey said in a press release last week. “My office will continue to advocate for Missouri consumers and obtain justice for victims of predatory scammers.”
To report an IRS scam, contact the Missouri Attorney General’s Office’s Consumer Protection Hotline at 800-392-8222 or file a complaint at ago.mo.gov.
Even the Missouri Department of Revenue has been the victim of a scam this year, reportedly blocking an attempt in late January to defraud the department out of $118 million.
The Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development has also had an announcement posted on its website for more than a year warning of a student loan forgiveness scam.
“To MDHEWD’s knowledge, there is no Missouri Loan Forgiveness program and MDHEWD is not responsible for 3rd party scammers that may choose to call you,” it notes.