Missouri ranks 20th out of 50 states in victim losses from online scams, according to the FBI’s 2022 Internet Crime Report, released last week. Meanwhile, state agencies are warning of scams that have recently targeted Missouri residents.

Locally, too, community banks in Franklin County including Bank of Washington, Citizens Bank, United Bank of Union, Heritage Community Bank and Bank of Franklin County are cautioning customers to beware of callers or online solicitors claiming to be bank representatives.