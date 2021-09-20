Farmers & Merchants Bank and First State Community Bank are both welcoming appointees to their boards of directors, according to news releases from the companies.
Chuck Maher, of Labadie, is joining FMB, and Craig Mueller will be serving FSCB.
Maher is the broker owner of Realty Executives Premiere, which has offices in Eureka, House Springs, Pacific and Washington. FMB called Maher an “excellent” referral partner.
Maher will provide FMB with representation from St. Louis, Jefferson and Franklin counties.
Mueller, a south St. Louis native, moved to the Washington area in 2000 when he and his wife, Stacey, purchased their first restaurant. He now owns Imo’s Pizza restaurants in Washington, Union and Pacific, plus Sugarfire Smokehouse in Washington.
“We couldn’t find a better person to serve the community and our bank,” FSCB President Scott Breckenkamp said.
Mueller is a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Washington and has served the community on the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce Board, Washington Jaycees, City of Washington Transportation Council and the Mercy Foundation Board.