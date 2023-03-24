In the wake of the recent collapse of two U.S. banks, takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS, and efforts to salvage the struggling First Republic Bank, only 10 percent of U.S. adults say they have high confidence in America’s banks and other financial institutions, according to a new Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll.
According to state and local banking officials, however, the banking crisis making national headlines is unlikely to have much of an impact in Missouri or Franklin County.
“We’re in a completely different world out here,” said Bob Dobsch, president and CEO of Bank of Franklin County.
“The local community banks in our area operate under a much different business model than the banks that have experienced trouble over the last few weeks,” according to Luke Meyer, president and COO of New Haven-based Citizens Bank. “Our local banks have a diverse customer base not heavily concentrated in one industry and don’t have near the level of uninsured depositors” of Silicon Valley Bank or Signature Bank, the two financial institutions that recently collapsed, Meyer said.
While he doesn’t disagree with the Federal Reserve’s policy of rate hikes over the past year, as fighting inflation is an important priority, Dobsch said, “the Federal Reserve’s action was a tremendous shock to the whole financial industry, not just banks but money market accounts, the stock market, name something, it’s across the board when you put those kind of increases in effect.”
Dobsch said the high inflation seen in recent years can be traced back to the COVID-19 pandemic and the amount of money that was injected into the economy in the form of things like stimulus checks sent out to everyone in the country.
“You multiply that out through the population of the United States, that’s a lot of dollars at the end of the day,” he said, “and it was all hitting the system at the same time, so that put tremendous inflationary pressures on everything.”
Bank of Washington President Louis B. “Buzz” Eckelkamp III said that the banking industry overall remains well-capitalized.
“The Bank of Washington is exceptionally well capitalized, and we manage our balance sheet to have wide diversity in our lending and deposit portfolios,” Eckelkamp said in a statement. “Our strong balance sheet allows us to continue to meet all of our customer needs. In the end, it comes down to the management of the financial institution. We manage our bank to be a true community bank. Our local communities are not immune to global economic challenges; however we have strong banks in this area because we have strong communities.”
Mike Elliott, president and CEO of United Bank of Union, said that customers of local community banks can rest assured their capital is safe and sound.
“This is a total non-issue for the community banks,” he said, adding that all Franklin County community banks will be fine, and are unlikely to see any significant impact from the crisis affecting larger institutions.
Bank of Franklin County Senior Vice President Beck Buhr provided a simple rule of thumb for determining whether a given bank qualifies as a community bank.
“If you can call the bank, ask for the CEO and get through to the CEO or get a call back from the CEO, that’s how you know you’re at a community bank,” she said.
“Missouri’s banking industry remains a source of strength and stability,” the Missouri Bankers Association said in a statement last week following the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. “Banks in Missouri maintain strong capital levels, ample liquidity and record levels of loan loss reserves, allowing them to successfully absorb economic shocks. Missouri bankers take pride in their strong relationships with customers and are invested in the economic growth and prosperity of their communities and the state.”
While local community banks may not be seeing much of an impact, the ripple effect of the recent bank failures did not completely avoid Missouri.
“Silicon Valley Bank had tentacles into the startup community all over the country, and beyond,” Donn Rubin, founding president and CEO of BioSTL told the St. Louis Post-Disptach last week.
Missouri State Treasurer Vivek Malek also met with St. Louis Federal Reserve officials following the banks’ collapse, however, and said he was reassured by what they had to say.
“I was encouraged to be assured that our banks are in a good position, but will continue to monitor the situation,” Malek said in a statement afterward. “It’s important to remind Missourians that their deposits in Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)-insured banks and credit unions are federally protected up to $250,000.00.”