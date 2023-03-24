Silicon Valley Bank Collapse

A law enforcement official, behind, stands in an entryway to a Silicon Valley Bank branch location, March 13, 2023, as customers and bystanders line up outside the bank, in Wellesley, Mass. A new poll finds that only 10% of U.S. adults say they have high confidence in the nation’s banks and other financial institutions. That's down from the 22% who said they had high confidence in banks in 2020. Following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank this month, the poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research also finds that a majority say the government is not doing enough to regulate the industry.

 AP Photo/Steven Senne.

In the wake of the recent collapse of two U.S. banks, takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS, and efforts to salvage the struggling First Republic Bank, only 10 percent of U.S. adults say they have high confidence in America’s banks and other financial institutions, according to a new Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll. 

According to state and local banking officials, however, the banking crisis making national headlines is unlikely to have much of an impact in Missouri or Franklin County.