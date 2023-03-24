Washington, MO (63090)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 39F. NE winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 39F. NE winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.