St. Gertrude Mass
Buy Now

The Rev. Carl Scheble distributes communion to parishioners May 22 at St. Gertrude church in Krakow. The St. Louis Archdiocese is expected to release the final church pastorates for the region in the coming days, following their yearlong “All Things New” initiative.  

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen.

‘All Things New’ initiative will bring sweeping changes to region’s Catholic churches

After more than a year of parish surveys, listening sessions and strategic planning, the St. Louis Archdiocese said Monday it is ready to release the findings of the “All Things New” initiative. 