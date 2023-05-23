‘All Things New’ initiative will bring sweeping changes to region’s Catholic churches
After more than a year of parish surveys, listening sessions and strategic planning, the St. Louis Archdiocese said Monday it is ready to release the findings of the “All Things New” initiative.
The findings will be shared first at a 5:30 p.m. press conference Saturday at the Cardinal Rigali Center in Shrewsbury. Archbishop Mitchell Rozanksi is expected to speak at the press conference and share details about the future of all 178 parishes in the St. Louis Archdiocese, priest assignments and the timeline for when the proposed changes will be made.
Monday’s announcement regarding this weekend’s press conference came the same day the Archbishop met with priests from throughout the Archdiocese in Shrewsbury.
Among those in attendance was Rev. Mike Boehm, of St. Francis Borgia Parish, who said priests from the Washington deanery were in attendance for the meeting.
“The spirit among the priests was good,” Boehm told The Missourian. “We are all supportive of Archbishop Rozanski. I don’t think any of us are under the impression that this is going to be an easy week, but we support what he is trying to do.”
Rozanksi, who came to the St. Louis Archdiocese in 2020, announced in February 2022 that the Archdiocese would undergo a year-long evaluation to determine large-scale parish mergers and closures due to a shortage of available priests within the archdiocese and widespread decline in church attendance.
The Archdiocese has said that 35 percent of the priests in the region, or 74 priests total, are 65 years of age or older. These priests are expected to retire in the next 10 years. Unless there is an increase in the number of people entering the vocation of priesthood, there will not be enough priests in the Archdiocese for the number of parishes in operation today.
“Change is never easy, we know that. To respond to where God is calling us here and now, change is necessary,” Rozanski said in a video message last November.
Boehm reiterated that sentiment when discussing Saturday evening’s announcement.
“We are walking this journey together,” said Boehm, who added that the priests were not informed of any aspects of the initiative’s findings at Monday’s meeting. Boehm said he will learn of it for the first time on Saturday when he reads a letter from Rozanski to Borgia parishioners in attendance for Saturday evening Mass. Rozanski has written a letter specific to each of the 178 parishes in the Archdiocese. The letters are all to be read this weekend during Mass.
Boehm plans to read Borgia’s letter after all parishioners have received communion.
In the latest draft proposal, Washington’s two largest parishes — Our Lady of Lourdes and St. Francis Borgia — would be grouped together along with parishes in Berger and New Haven to form a pastorate.
A pastorate is described by the Archdiocese as a community overseen by one pastor and pastoral team, though some pastorates could have more than one pastor. Archdiocese officials declined Monday to discuss how much the pastorate plan, which was released in February 2023, has been altered ahead of Saturday’s announcement. The pastorate plan showed how the Archdiocese was considering going from 178 parishes in the St. Louis region to 88 pastorates.
The latest proposal also divides the 88 pastorates into three different categories: a single pastorate with one pastor overseeing the parish; one pastorate with multiple parishes remaining as parish entities; and one pastorate with parishes merging to become one entity. An estimated 50 single-parish pastorates have been proposed, but have not been named.
A timeline for when these pastorates would be implemented has not been announced.
“These are revisions on the first proposals (that were released in November),” the Rev. Chris Martin, the Archdiocese’s vicar for strategic planning, said in an interview in February. Martin is one of several leaders within the Archdiocese to help facilitate the various congregational-level discussions, meetings and surveys regarding the “All Things New” initiative.
Martin said the Archdiocese considered a “variety of factors” when grouping the various parishes, including how many people would be in each parish, the geographic area and traveling distance for both church-goers and for the church’s priest.
For example, the pastorate that would include Washington’s two parishes and congregations in New Haven and Berger would have nearly 3,000 Catholic households. While the pastorate of churches in Augusta, Dutzow and Concord Hill would have just under 600 registered Catholic households.
The other three pastorates in north and central Franklin County would have between 1,010 and 1,378 registered Catholic households, according to data released by the Archdiocese.
The announcement of the pastorates was followed by an announcement in May that the Archdiocese would be creating three vicariates — Northern Vicariate, Southern Vicariate, and Western Vicariate — in the Archdiocese based on the feedback that officials have received. A vicariate is described as a group of parishes within the Archdiocese that are defined by a geographic region for the purposes of parish support and administration.
The Rev. John Brockland, current pastor of Saint Joachim and Saint Ann in St. Charles, will serve as the Episcopal Vicar of the Western Vicariate, which is expected to include Franklin County and southern Warren County. Rev. Carl Scheble, the current pastor of St. Gertrude in Krakow and St. Ann in Clover Bottom, has been named as Vicar General and Moderator of the Curia for the three Vicariates.
While it is unclear if more information about the three vicariates will be included in Saturday’s press conference, the implementation of the vicariates is expected to begin in July 2023.
Boehm said while the Archdiocese undergoes these many changes in the months ahead, he hopes his fellow Catholics and Christians will join him in prayer.
“We know there will be similarities to this (initiative) to grief that you feel when you lose a loved one,” Boehm said. “So I would ask that when everything is made public, that we check in on one another, that we be supportive of one another, that we listen to one another, as people talk through what they are feeling. As for Washington and our larger community of faith, I hope they will join us all in prayer as we move forward.”
Boehm said in the days leading up to the announcement and to the days following it, he is working to reassure parishioners.
“No matter what happens, we are still the church,” Boehm said. “We still have the same mission, which is to bring the teachings and ministry of Jesus to the community. I don’t think we need to fear change. I think we need to embrace it and understand that it is all going to be OK.”