The Archdiocese of St. Louis will not require masks during the 2021–22 school year.
According to a July 13 press release, the archdiocese is asking families to hold themselves accountable and encourages families, students, faculty and staff “to be thoughtful of their own health” regarding mask-wearing and monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.
The archdiocese also “strongly” encourages everyone eligible to get vaccinated, according to the release.
St. Francis Borgia Regional High School President Matt Schutte wrote in a statement that the school successfully taught in person last year and is now "asking school families to take on even more personal accountability."
He and the school’s leadership also recommend everyone who is able to get vaccinated does so, according to the July 13 statement. Neither students nor staff are required by the school to be vaccinated.
The archdiocese’s change in mask policy is a response to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance for COVID-19 prevention in schools, updated July 9.
The CDC writes that masks should be worn indoors by all individuals ages 2 and up who are not fully vaccinated. This should be combined with social distancing of at least 3 feet.
Schools should prioritize a safe return to in-person learning this fall, according to the CDC.