New proposal groups St. Francis Borgia, Our Lady of Lourdes, St. Paul in Berger and Assumption Catholic Church in New Haven
Washington’s two largest parishes would be grouped together into a newly-formed pastorate under the latest version of the St. Louis Archdiocese’s “All Things New” initiative.
A pastorate is described by the archdiocese as a community overseen by one pastor and pastoral team, though some pastorates could have more than one pastor.
In a plan released Wednesday, the archdiocese is considering going from 178 parishes in the St. Louis region to 88 pastorates.
“These are revisions on the first proposals (that were released in November),” said the Rev. Chris Martin, the archdiocese’s vicar for strategic planning. Martin is one of several leaders within the archdiocese to help facilitate the various congregational-level discussions, meetings and surveys regarding the “All Things New” initiative. Martin said the latest proposal reflects the feedback from the listening sessions and the surveys.
“The first proposal was 42 different maps and none of those maps made it to the second round,” Martin said. “All 15 of these new model maps are a result of the feedback that we have received.”
According to the latest proposal, the 21 parishes of Franklin County, southern Warren County and southwestern St. Charles County would be grouped into seven pastorates.
In one group would be Assumption Catholic Church in New Haven, St. Paul in Berger, Our Lady of Lourdes in Washington and St. Francis Borgia in Washington. In a second group would be Immaculate Conception in Augusta, St. Ignatius in Concord Hill and St. Vincent de Paul in Dutzow.
A third group would consist of Immaculate Conception in Union, St. Clare in St. Clair, and St. Joseph Neier, while a fourth group would consist of St. Bridget of Kildare of Pacific, St. James of Catawissa and St. John the Baptist-Gildehaus of Villa Ridge. A fifth group would include St. Gertrude in Krakow, St. Ann in Clover Bottom, Holy Family in Port Hudson and St. Gerald Mission in Gerald.
Holy Martyrs of Japan and St. Anthony of Sullivan would be their own pastorate, while St. Francis of Assisi in Luebbering would be grouped with four parishes from Washington County.
Martin said the archdiocese considered a “variety of factors” when grouping the various parishes, including how many people would be in each parish, the geographic area, traveling distance for both church-goers and for the church’s priest.
Martin said it is “too early” for any talk about what parishes may merge and stressed that the archdiocese has not reached a decision on the future of any parishes.
“We don’t have a secret plan stashed away,” Martin said. An estimated 50 single-parish pastorates have been proposed, but have not been named, according to the St. Louis Review, which is the official newspaper of the St. Louis Archdiocese.
“We don’t know yet exactly what everything is going to look like in every area of the archdiocese,” Martin said. “Our focus right now is getting an answer to the question, ‘Are these the right communities of people to bring together?’ ”
In his interview with The Missourian, Martin said the archdiocese is still wanting to receive feedback from parishioners about the latest proposal.
“We have been told through this process that it makes sense to put these communities together, but maybe not everybody feels that way,” Martin said. He explained that some of the feedback has suggested that Borgia and Our Lady of Lourdes parish would thrive as one parish, while other feedback has suggested that merging the two largest parishes together would “weaken the other neighboring parishes” near Washington.
“One of the difficult parts of this process has been that we have been sincerely listening to everybody, even when their feedback is contradictory to the feedback that we just heard from someone else,” Martin said. The archdiocese has received 88,000 written or oral comments from people within the archdiocese.
“No draft model is going to reflect exactly what everyone wants to see happen,” Martin said. “To put it this way, there is no perfect process and there is no perfect solution.”
The latest proposal also divides the 88 pastorates into three different categories: a single pastorate with one pastor overseeing the parish; one pastorate with multiple parishes remaining as parish entities; and one pastorate with merged parishes becoming one entity.
Martin said Mass times within the pastorates will be determined at a later date.
“I would anticipate that current Mass times at different parishes may not be there (after the implementation of “All Things New”), because we need to be more strategic with our priest placement and the times that Mass can be offered,” Martin said. A survey detailing the latest proposal is being circulated now by the archdiocese. The deadline to participate in the survey is Feb. 16.
Those responses will be compiled with all of the other feedback received before they are turned over to Archbishop Mitchell Rozanski, who has said he hopes to announce a final decision on the “All Things New” initiative on Pentecost Sunday, May 28. Once that plan is announced, Martin said the initiative’s implementation will begin gradually over the next two years to fully implement.
“But we also recognize that we shouldn’t wait two years to start collaborating between the parishes that are going to be together,” Martin said. “That collaboration work should start immediately, though we also know there is going to be a learning curve as the parishes get familiar with one another.”
Martin said the full implementation of the initiative could be “messy.”
“We are not naive,” Martin said. “We know it will be messy. We know it will be difficult, but hopefully if we can come together, then we can take our church and our faith in a new direction.”