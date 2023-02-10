All Things New Initiative, Pastorate Grouping
Buy Now

Jerome Spaunhorst receives the Eucharist from the Rev. Mike Boehm Feb. 10 during morning Mass at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church in Washington. The Archdiocese of St. Louis announced a new proposal, part of their “All Things New” initiative, that would impact local parishes by grouping them into pastorates.

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen.

New proposal groups St. Francis Borgia, Our Lady of Lourdes, St. Paul in Berger and Assumption Catholic Church in New Haven

Washington’s two largest parishes would be grouped together into a newly-formed pastorate under the latest version of the St. Louis Archdiocese’s “All Things New” initiative. 