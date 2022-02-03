At Mass Sunday, the Archdiocese of St. Louis announced “the most sweeping changes that the Archdiocese has witnessed in its history.”
“The model that fulfilled its mission in growing and evangelizing the Church during the last century has become archaic,” Archbishop Mitchell Rozanski wrote in a letter read at parishes across the archdiocese Sunday. “Jesus is calling on us to re-energize and reshape our efforts to share His saving message.”
Dubbed the “All Things New” initiative, this effort “will assess every aspect” and “make the necessary adjustments.”
The Archdiocese, once nicknamed “the Rome of the west,” covers the city of St. Louis and 10 Missouri counties stretching as far north as Troy and Elsberry and as far south as Perryville and Altenburg.
It also includes Franklin, Warren and St. Charles counties, which feature parishes like St. Francis Borgia and Our Lady of Lourdes in Washington; Immaculate Conception in Union; St. Clare in St. Clair; Assumption in New Haven, St. Gertrude in Krakow; St. Vincent de Paul in Dutzow; Immaculate Conception in Augusta; St. Anthony in Sullivan; and Immaculate Heart of Mary in New Melle.
The archdiocese reports that there are 490,871 Catholics in the region, representing 22 percent of the total population.
In the letter, Rozanski tells parishioners that they’ll have multiple opportunities to provide input and feedback that will guide the archdiocese in this transformation. The first of those opportunities will be on March 2, during Ash Wednesday, when a survey will be issued to all Catholics in the archdiocese.
Rev. Chris Martin, the Archdiocese’s vicar for strategic planning, will lead the new initiative. Church leadership said he was unavailable for an interview with The Missourian before press time.
A Q&A released by the Archdiocese, however, lays out a timeline for the changes. The timeline includes a lengthy multi-step feedback and development process that will last until the Pentecost celebration in 2023 when Rozanski will announce the final plan.
In response to the question “Will we be closing parishes and schools?” the Q&A responds “While we are not yet in a place to make decisions regarding structures, we anticipate a significant impact on our current blueprint and will address immediate needs as they arise.”
The Q&A also notes that the process “will affect the entire archdiocese.”
The pastoral leadership of St. Francis Borgia Catholic Parish in Washington did not respond to The Missourian’s requests for comment by press time Tuesday.