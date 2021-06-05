To graduate from St. Francis Borgia Regional High School, students need to have completed 100 hours of service work. Class of 2021 member Maria Elbert finished off her high school experience with more than 630 hours.
“I’ve been in this role for two to three years now, and I’ve never seen anything like that,” Borgia Christian Services Coordinator Gwen Mauntel said. “To double that is pretty incredible, but Maria just kept going and going and going.”
For her volunteer work, Elbert was awarded the Archbishop John L. May Service Award. She was one of 26 Archdiocese of St. Louis students recognized at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis on May 12.
“It’s an honor to win this award because I know that I have helped others, and I want to make the world a better and kinder place,” she said.
Elbert said she won the award for her volunteer work at her former elementary school, Immaculate Conception, as well as St. Clair Elementary School, where her mom is a teacher.
She helped with Immaculate Conception’s Fall Festival and spring dinner options, she said. In St. Clair, she tutored reading, writing and math.
“I liked helping with the little kids and just seeing them play and work and grow,” Elbert said.
What she didn’t mention was the “amazing” amount of hours she volunteered, as Mauntel called it, nor the variety.
She made baked goods for others, Mauntel said. She fed people at homeless shelters. She helped with the Special Olympics, volunteered at basketball camps and games, helped with her parish and more. This was all possible even though volunteer opportunities were limited this year due to COVID-19.
“She liked baking, so she would just bag cookies and give them to people just for the smile on their faces,” Mauntel said.
Elbert’s modest description of her service work is no surprise to her teachers. In the nomination letter, English and theology teacher Patricia Russell wrote that the 18-year-old is “humble, gentle and gracious. She selflessly goes above and beyond.”
“She is always the first one to arrive and the last to go, ensuring that everything is meticulously in order,” Russell continued in the letter. “Instead of expecting thanks, she offers gratitude for the opportunity to be a part of a service experience.”
Next school year, Elbert will attend East Central College to study communications and public relations.
As she moves onto the next chapter, she will take the lessons she learned from her service work with her, she said.
“I like to give back,” she said, “and I just want to make a positive impact on people that I’m around.”