The potential merger or closure of Catholic parish schools in Franklin and Warren counties has been postponed for a year, the St. Louis Archdiocese announced Tuesday.
The Archdiocese had planned to announce a revised school list for the entire archdiocese footprint in January 2023, with a goal of having those consolidated schools operational for the start of the fall term.
According to a press release, the Archdiocese has pushed that date back a year due to the necessity to finalize teacher contracts and school budgets in advance of the implementation of any changes. A spokesperson said Tuesday’s announcement regarding the region’s parish schools does not impact the May 23, 2023, target date to announce potential mergers of parishes as part of its “All Things New” campaign.
“Once the new parish landscape is announced in May of 2023, the Archdiocese of St. Louis will work with our new parishes and school communities to discern what our parish schools should look like since they rely heavily on parish support. As we prepare to implement changes in the 2024-25 school year, we will also address immediate needs as they arise, and this could include school closures that are unrelated to ‘All Things New,’ ” the release explained.
The Archdiocese said that “Obviously, as ministries of our parishes, our grade schools will be affected by any changes to the parish landscape and that “families, teachers, administrators and pastors quickly informed us that a May timeframe for school announcements would not be feasible.”
The Archdiocese noted that a number of operational matters have to be in place before the calendar year including principal, teacher and administrative contracts, student enrollments, scholarship opportunities and parish budgets.
The Archdiocese said Tuesday’s announcement would not delay its response to the need for more equitable teacher compensation.
“We have received overwhelming support from families and archdiocesan leadership that teacher compensation needs to be evaluated in the near term, so we are looking at a new compensation model for our teachers to take effect for the 2023-24 academic year,” the release said.
According to data released last week, the Archdiocese could merge as many as 13 parishes in northern Franklin and southern Warren counties, leaving only six parishes in the region.