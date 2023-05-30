All Things New
Archbishop Mitchell Rozanski announces  changes being made under the "All Things New" initiative Saturday, May 27, 2023, at Rigali Center in Shrewsbury, Missouri.

 Photo courtesy of St. Louis Review/Trenton Almgren-Davis

As part of the “All Things New” strategic pastoral initiative announced over the weekend, a total of 155 priests were reassigned from their current parishes or other positions in the Archdiocese to new ones. The priests from Franklin and Southern Warren Counties who are impacted in these transfers are listed below. The information was provided by the Archdioceses.

Rev. Peter M. Blake, formerly pastor of St. Luke Parish in Richmond Heights, is appointed pastor of Immaculate Conception Parish in Union, pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Neier, and pastor of St. Clare Parish in St. Clair.