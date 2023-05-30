As part of the “All Things New” strategic pastoral initiative announced over the weekend, a total of 155 priests were reassigned from their current parishes or other positions in the Archdiocese to new ones. The priests from Franklin and Southern Warren Counties who are impacted in these transfers are listed below. The information was provided by the Archdioceses.
Rev. Peter M. Blake, formerly pastor of St. Luke Parish in Richmond Heights, is appointed pastor of Immaculate Conception Parish in Union, pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Neier, and pastor of St. Clare Parish in St. Clair.
Rev. Michael P. Boehm, formerly Vicar General of the Archdiocese and pastor of St. Francis Borgia Parish in Washington, is appointed pastor of Good Shepherd Parish in Hillsboro, pastor of Our Lady Parish in Festus, and pastor of Sacred Heart Parish in Crystal City.
Rev. Andrew V. Burkemper, formerly pastor of St. Bridget of Kildare Parish in Pacific, is appointed pastor of Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish in New Melle.
Rev. John C. Deken, formerly pastor of Assumption Parish in New Haven and pastor of St. Paul Parish in Berger, is appointed senior associate pastor of Assumption Parish in New Haven and senior associate pastor of St. Francis Borgia Parish in Washington.
Rev. Dennis M. Doyle, JCL, with continued service as pastor of St. Vincent Parish in Dutzow and as pastor of Immaculate Conception Parish in Augusta, is also appointed pastor of St. Ignatius Parish in Concord Hill.
Rev. James J. Foster, formerly pastor of Holy Family Parish in Port Hudson with responsibility for St. Gerald Mission in Gerald, is appointed senior associate pastor of St. Gertrude Parish in Krakow, senior associate pastor of St. Ann Parish in Clover Bottom, and senior associate pastor of Holy Family Parish in Port Hudson.
Rev. Timothy J. Foy, formerly pastor of St. John the Baptist (Gildehaus) in Villa Ridge, is appointed senior associate pastor of St. Clare of Assisi Parish in Ellisville.
Rev. Timothy J. Henderson, formerly pastor of Holy Martyrs of Japan Parish in Japan, is appointed senior associate pastor of St. Francis Borgia Parish in Washington and senior associate pastor of Assumption Parish in New Haven.
Rev. Eric J. Kunz, formerly pastor of St. Clare Parish in St Clair, is appointed senior associate pastor of Immaculate Conception Parish in Union, senior associate pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Neier, and senior associate pastor of St. Clare Parish in St. Clair.
Rev. Jeffrey A. Maassen, J.D., formerly pastor of Sacred Heart Parish in Valley Park, is appointed pastor of St. Francis Borgia Parish in Washington and pastor of Assumption Parish in New Haven.
Rev. Donald C. Morris, with continued service as associate pastor of Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Washington, is also appointed associate pastor of St. John Gildehaus Parish and Chaplain of St. Francis Borgia High School in Washington.
Rev. Alexander M. Nord, formerly associate pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Cottleville, is appointed parochial administrator of St. Bridget of Kildare Parish in Pacific, parochial administrator of St. Mary Parish in Moselle, and parochial administrator of St. James Parish in Catawissa with responsibility for St. Patrick of Armagh Mission in Catawissa.
Very Rev. Joseph S. Post, VF, formerly pastor of Immaculate Conception Parish in Union, is appointed pastor of St. Paul Parish in St. Paul and pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Josephville.
Rev. Anthony N. Ritter, formerly associate pastor of St. Francis Borgia Parish in Washington, is appointed associate director of the Archdiocesan Vocation Office with residence at St. Gabriel Parish in St. Louis.
Very Rev. Carl J. Scheble, VG, formerly pastor of St. Gertrude Parish in Krakow and pastor of St. Ann Parish in Clover Bottom, is granted a sabbatical from June 15, 2023, through September 8, 2023, after which he is appointed Vicar General of the Archdiocese of St. Louis and Moderator of the Curia with residence at the former St. Joan of Arc Parish in St Louis.
Rev. Paul E. Telken, formerly pastor of St. Anthony Parish in Sullivan, is granted retirement at a private residence.
Rev. James D. Theby, formerly pastor of Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Washington, is appointed pastor of St. Charles Borromeo Parish in St. Charles and pastor of St. Peter Parish in St. Charles.
Rev. Noah A. Waldman, formerly pastor of St. Martin of Tours Parish in Lemay, is appointed pastor of St. Anthony Parish in Sullivan and pastor of Holy Martyrs of Japan Parish in Japan with responsibility also for St. Gerald Mission in Gerald.