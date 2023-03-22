Faith leaders from the Roman Catholic Church and the Ukrainian Greek-Catholic Church will gather in St. Louis on Wednesday for a special prayer service as the war in Ukraine continues to rage on.
Participating in the Divine Liturgy, which is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22, will be Archbishop Mitchell Rozanski, the Ukrainian Greek-Catholic’s Major Bishop Benedict Aleksiychuk and Deacon Eugene Logusch, pastoral administrator for St. Mary’s Assumption Ukrainian Greek-Catholic Church in St. Louis. Rozanski will serve as homilist.
The service will be held at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis, 4431 Lindell Blvd.
“United by their shared Catholic faith, these church leaders are coming together to promote solidarity and harmony, and to pray for peace in Ukraine,” the St. Louis Archdiocese said in a statement.
“The Ukrainian Greek-Catholic Church is an Eastern Catholic Church of the Byzantine rite, in full communion with the Bishop of Rome (Pope Francis). Therefore, Roman Catholics may receive the Eucharist at a Divine Liturgy,” the archdiocese said.
The liturgy is open to the public.