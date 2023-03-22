Faith leaders from the Roman Catholic Church and the Ukrainian Greek-Catholic Church will gather in St. Louis on Wednesday for a special prayer service as the war in Ukraine continues to rage on. 

Participating in the Divine Liturgy, which is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22, will be Archbishop Mitchell Rozanski, the Ukrainian Greek-Catholic’s Major Bishop Benedict Aleksiychuk and Deacon Eugene Logusch, pastoral administrator for St. Mary’s Assumption Ukrainian Greek-Catholic Church in St. Louis. Rozanski will serve as homilist. 