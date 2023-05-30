Rev. Mike Boehm announces "All Things New" changes
Buy Now

Rev. Mike Boehm reads the letter from Archbishop Mitchell Rozanski, stating how St. Francis Borgia would be affected by the “All Things New” initiative May 29 during Mass in Washington. Following the announcement, the congregation stood and applauded.  

 Missourian Photo/Antjea Wolff.

It was a bittersweet weekend for area Catholics.

Many are breathing a sigh of relief after learning their parishes were spared from closing following the weekend announcement of the All Things New strategic pastoral initiative by the St. Louis Archdiocese. However, the news was tempered by the announcement of widespread priest reassignments, which left many parishioners sad and dejected.