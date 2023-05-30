It was a bittersweet weekend for area Catholics.
Many are breathing a sigh of relief after learning their parishes were spared from closing following the weekend announcement of the All Things New strategic pastoral initiative by the St. Louis Archdiocese. However, the news was tempered by the announcement of widespread priest reassignments, which left many parishioners sad and dejected.
Archbishop Mitchell T. Rozanski announced Saturday the Archdiocese would be reduced from 178 individual parishes to 134 due to a declining number of priests and demographic shifts. The highly anticipated announcement came after more than a year of parish surveys, listening sessions and strategic planning that stirred concern among parishioners in this area that their church would be shuttered.
Of the 35 parishes in the Archdiocese to be closed or subsumed into other parishes, only two are located in Franklin County: St. Paul Parish in Berger, which will be merged with Assumption Parish in New Haven, and St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Luebbering, which will merge with St. Clare Parish in St. Clair.
Area priests informed their congregations at Masses on Saturday and Sunday on the “All Things New” changes and of the fact that they would be reassigned to other parishes effective Aug. 1. It was that news that elicited groans in many local Catholic churches. That was the case at St. Francis Borgia Parish in Washington.
The Rev. Mike Boehm, pastor of the parish, read the decree from Archbishop Rozanski to parishioners at the 9 a.m. Mass informing them that the parish would remain unchanged but that he and Associate Pastor Tony Ritter were being transferred. Boehm is being reassigned as pastor of Good Shepherd parish in Hillsboro, Our Lady parish in Festus and Sacred Heart parish in Crystal City. Ritter has been appointed to Associate Director of the Archdiocesan Vocation Office with residence at St. Gabriel the Archangel parish in St. Louis.
“Obviously, it was not the news we were hoping to share. Both Fr. Tony and I have deeply loved this parish,” Boehm told the congregation, which gave both priests a standing ovation.
“I feel it was a change that was coming and was necessary,” Barb Mittler, of Washington, said after Mass. “But I’m sad to see our priests go.”
Mittler’s husband, Jay, agreed. “We’re losing two good priests,” he said.
“I appreciate that Borgia is not going to change as a parish per se,” Sandi McDonald, of Washington, said. “But I’m extremely sad we are losing both of our priests. Fr. Tony, we’ve been his first parish, and he has been a Godsend. That’s going to be a hard adjustment.”
Sharon Pruessener, who has been a member of St. Ignatius parish in Concord Hill for nearly 40 years, said she was so nervous over the possibility of her church closing that she went to the Saturday evening Mass to learn of her church’s fate.
“It was a relief to learn that the church would still be there,” Pruessner said of the news that the parish would remain unchanged. “It would have been hard to handle if the announcement went another way. This church is home to me and my family.”
Still, Pruessner said the news that The Rev. Stephen Robeson, the church’s pastor for the past several years, was being reassigned to Mary, Mother of the Church parish in South St. Louis County was bittersweet.
“I will miss him,” Pruessner added. “His sermons really connected with me. He was well thought of — he made some changes at our church to enhance our spirituality.”
The Rev. Dennis M. Doyle, who currently provides pastoral care for St. Vincent de Paul in Dutzow and Immaculate Conception parish in Augusta, will be the new pastor at St. Ignatius.
According to a statement provided by the Archdiocese, there are 190 priests in active parish ministry in the Archdiocese of St. Louis, which includes the City of St. Louis and 10 Missouri counties. But after Aug. 1, that number will decrease to 165 as a result of planned retirements. A total of 155 priests were reassigned as part of the “All Things New” initiative, according to the Archdiocese.
Church officials said decisions on the best use of church facilities and revised Mass schedules of the parishes that were merged or closed will be made over the next several months. Decisions regarding the merger or closing of parish grade schools is expected sometime later this fall and implementation of all of the “All Things New” changes could continue through 2026.
The Archdiocese also said any parishioner who claims to have been aggrieved by a decree regarding a parish has the right to seek the decree’s revocation or emendation. The request must be made in writing and postmarked no later than June 12, to the Most Rev. Archbishop of St. Louis, Cardinal Rigali Center, 20 Archbishop May Dr., St. Louis, MO 63119.
The St. Francis Borgia parish priests said it was going to be hard leaving a place they loved.
“I’ve received so much love from the people here and loved being here, and loved learning how to be a Father here,” Ritter said Sunday. “It’s hard. But God’s got us. There’s no point in having any fear or despair because he is going to take good care of us.”
“I’ve loved this community,” Boehm said. “It’s been a part of my life for a long time. I’ve gotten to know people and families well. It’s hard to leave Borgia and hard to leave Washington.”