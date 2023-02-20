Washington High School’s CJB Auditorium will be transformed into a functioning courtroom as the Eastern District of the Missouri Court of Appeals comes to WHS to hear oral arguments in a murder case.
The hearing, which is open to the public, is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22.
According to court documents, the appellate judges will hear oral arguments in Thomas Clement’s appeal of his first-degree murder conviction. Clements, who was found guilty by a St. Louis County jury in October 2021, was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the July 2019 murder of Larry “Peanut” Neal Jr.
Neal, who was not armed, was fatally shot when he arrived at the apartment complex in Florissant where he lived. He tripped over a barbecue grill outside of Clement’s apartment and authorities say Clement came out of the apartment and fired at least 10 shots at Neal, killing him.
Chief Judge Michael E. Gardner, Judge Kurt Odenwald and Judge Kelly Broniec are assigned to hear the case.
After the arguments, the three judges will participate in a question and answer session with audience members regarding the role of judges in the state’s court system.
The hearing in Washington is part of an ongoing outreach effort by the court to hear cases at various locations, including high schools, throughout the Eastern District.
The Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, is the state’s largest appellate court, with offices in the historic Old Post Office in downtown St. Louis. The court regularly hears cases in St. Louis, Hannibal, Cape Girardeau and other locations in the Eastern District.