Franklin County is still awaiting information from the 2020 U.S. Census before it can decide whether changes need to be made to county commission districts.
The commission is made up of two district commissioners plus Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker. District 1 Commissioner Todd Boland currently represents the northern part of the county, including Washington, New Haven, Berger and the parts of Pacific in Franklin County.
District 2 Commissioner Dave Hinson represents the southern part of the county, with the line going north to encompass all of Union. It also includes St. Clair, Gerald and the parts of Sullivan in the county.
“There’s been discussion, but we still are waiting on the numbers to see where it all lies,” Franklin County Clerk Tim Baker said.
The Census Bureau is still working on compiling data within counties and has yet to release it because of delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Baker said.
Although the county’s population increased by 3.1 percent, to 104,682, from 2010 to 2020, that might not be enough to cause significant changes in commission district lines, Baker said. “We don’t know where those numbers are out,” he said.
Franklin County did not redistrict its two commission districts after the 2010 Census despite growing by 8.2 percent between 2000 and 2010, according to Missourian archives.
The difference between commission districts was only around 500 to 600 voters after the 2010 Census, Baker said.
The county also is awaiting what will happen with state Senate and House districts. With state Sen. Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan, whose district includes all of Franklin County, ineligible to run again because of term limits, there is particular interest in the area.
“Personally, I wish they would go into special (legislative) session for it, but they’re not going to,” Baker said of statewide redistricting, “just so we can get this done.”
The lack of census information is holding up decisions for many people looking at running for office, Baker said. The race for Schatz’s District 26 seat, for which six people currently have active committees filed with the Missouri Ethics Commission, is one where potential candidates would like to know exactly where they will be running, Baker said.
“We don’t know if it’s going to stay the same or if it’s going to move or what the case may be,” he said.
Candidates with committees are state Rep. Aaron Griesheimer, R-Washington, and fellow Republicans Ben Brown, of Washington; Shane Roden, of Labadie; and Don Gosen, of Wildwood, as well as Democrats Amy Ryan, of Wildwood; and John Kiehne, of Labadie.
The good news for Franklin County’s two district commissioners is they are not up for reelection until 2024.
Only Brinker’s presiding commissioner seat will be on the ballot next year. “Countywide, it’s not going to matter for this election because everything we have is full-county races,” Baker said.
Potentially facing a more immediate impact would be city council and aldermen candidates, some of whom are up for election April 5, 2022. Filing for municipal elections is scheduled to run between Dec. 7 and Dec. 28.
“If there are drastic numbers, they would have the opportunity to redraw their lines as well,” Baker said.
Although official census numbers have yet to be released, estimates from Mark White, a population expert from the University of Missouri-Columbia, showed some cities could see large population gains.
Union grew by an estimated 16.5 percent, while Washington grew 2 percent and Pacific 3 percent, according to previous Missourian reporting.
The clerk’s office makes a recommendation to commissioners on where to move the commission district lines or whether to move them at all, but the commission has the final say, Baker said.