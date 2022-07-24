Anti-Abortion Rally held in Union

A group of anti-abortion activists gather for a rally and prayer vigil at the Franklin County Courthouse on July 9. The group stayed for about an hour.  

 Submitted photo.

A group gathered at the Franklin County Courthouse in Union on Saturday to celebrate the U.S. Supreme Court’s June decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade, the landmark case protecting Americans’ right to receive an abortion.

“The atmosphere was very positive and definitely grateful for the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade after 49 years and 5 months,” said Maureen King, a member of the East Central Area Missouri Right to Life, which organized the rally.