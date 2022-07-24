A group gathered at the Franklin County Courthouse in Union on Saturday to celebrate the U.S. Supreme Court’s June decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade, the landmark case protecting Americans’ right to receive an abortion.
“The atmosphere was very positive and definitely grateful for the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade after 49 years and 5 months,” said Maureen King, a member of the East Central Area Missouri Right to Life, which organized the rally.
Jane Maune, president, estimated the group to be between 125-150 people. In addition to displaying anti-abortion signs and banners, many prayed the rosary and for the fetuses who they said already have been or will be lost to abortion.
“We feel very strongly about defending life and that life begins at conception,” King said. “We need to be a voice for those who have no voice, the babies in the womb.”
After the Supreme Court ruled that the Constitution does not confer a right to abortion, Missouri’s trigger law, passed in 2019, went into effect almost immediately. It banned procedures to end pregnancies in nearly all instances. Many other states have followed with their own restrictions particularly in the Midwest and South.
Maune said most of the passing traffic was supportive. She said a few drivers expressed their displeasure, but most of the fingers displayed in automobile windows were thumbs up.
The rally and vigil came 20 days after several dozen people gathered at the same location in Union to express their anger and sadness with the Supreme Court’s and the Missouri Legislature’s decisions. Protestors held signs advocating for the right to an abortion, advocating for body autonomy, among other reasons for the protection.
King, on the other hand, cites religion and the belief that a separate life begins with conception.
She said clergy members from five local Catholic parishes came to the rally and vigil: Associate Pastor Donald Morris, of Our Lady of Lourdes in Washington; Pastor Steve Robeson, of St. Ignatius of Loyola in Concord Hill; Pastor Thomas Wissler, of St. Joseph Neier in Union; Pastor Tim Foy, of St. John the Baptist-Gildehaus in Villa Ridge; and Deacons Leon Noelker and Tim Reis of St. Francis Borgia in Washington.
Robeson said he counted over a dozen local congregations represented at the rally and said there was a jubilant attitude. He remembers marching in front of Planned Parenthood in St. Louis when Roe v. Wade was decided in 1973.
Now that abortion is nearly totally illegal in Missouri, Robeson and Wissler said they have shifted to talking more about supporting the pregnant mothers who have lost access to pregnancy termination.
“The tens of millions of dollars that will be needed now that were not needed when these lives didn’t come into existence,” Robeson said. “Whoa, there are people being born, in some cases, in very rough situations that are going to need lots of support.”
They said Catholic organizations can provide diapers, rent assistance and even nursery furniture to expectant mothers.
Maune said the focus of her organization will shift to supporting similar measures in other states, though she did not go into detail. She also said supporting mothers in Missouri will be important.
“Our chapter regularly donates funds to several organizations, including our local Pregnancy Assistance Center, also Our Lady’s Inn and Your Other Mother, an assistance center for mothers and babies in Union,” she said.