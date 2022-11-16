Washington lottery players are on a hot streak.
A woman who purchased a Quick Pick Powerball ticket at Murphy USA gas station in Washington won $50,000 in the Oct. 31 drawing.
The Missouri Lottery said Wednesday that the woman, who they did not identify, matched four of the five white-ball numbers as well as the Powerball to claim the prize.
A “Triple Bonus Crossword” scratcher ticket worth $100,000 purchased at the Washington Walmart store was claimed by an unnamed person Oct. 21 at the Lottery's St. Louis regional office, according to a Missouri Lottery press release.
Those prizes pale in comparison to the $10 million prize a man won after purchasing a scratch-off-ticket at Fas-Trip, 1980 Washington Crossing, in Washington. Lottery officials said the man, who also was not named, purchased a $30 scratch-off ticket for the $300 Million Cash Explosion scratchers game. The man learned later he was one of the final three $10 million top prizes associated with that game.
Lottery officials said Wednesday that players in Franklin County have won more than $21.6 million so far this year in Missouri Lottery prizes, while retailers have received more than $2.1 million in commissions and bonuses. An additional $4.5 million lottery proceeds went to educational programs in the county including $754,000 in funding to the Washington School District.
