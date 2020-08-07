After a second organization canceled its planned youth baseball tournament at Veterans Memorial Park, Union’s personnel, finance and public works committee discussed how to hold groups that cancel events more accountable.
Game 7 Baseball Inc., Maryland Heights, pulled out of a tournament it had scheduled for Aug. 1-2, Parks Director Chad Pohlmann told the committee, which is made up of members of the board of aldermen. The cancellation came on the heels of Greater Midwest Baseball, St. Louis, backing out of a planned tournament in late July when the aldermen had an agenda item proposing for the city to cancel the tournament. That item did not pass.
Pohlmann told the committee that he’s not 100 percent sure why Game 7 canceled, but that it likely had to do with teams backing out because they are short players.
Pohlmann noted that the Game 7 tournament would have been rained out anyway, which would have allowed the group to exit an agreement without penalty.
When asked about getting money back from Game 7, City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann said part of the problem is they never signed the agreement to play the August tournament. Having a signed agreement would have required the organization to pay a $1,000 fee to cancel the tournament for reasons other than rain.
“One of the plans that we’re looking at is to require them, before we take any action, to provide a signed agreement to us,” he said.
A signed agreement would give the city more security, Pohlmann said. “We didn’t have any security, and they just walked away.”
Committee Chairman Bob Schmuke said the city needs to either have a flat fee or take half of the rental fee, which was around $1,500 for the recent tournaments, which were expected to have more than 30 teams each.
“We need to get something up front, whether it be the whole $1,000, or $500 when they get an agreement and $500 when we let them start playing ball,” he said.
Veterans Memorial Park hadn’t played host to baseball tournaments since it opened in 2017. But with many area baseball complexes closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, it gave the city an opportunity to hold tournaments originally planned for other venues.
Union played host to two Game 7 tournaments and one with Greater Midwest before the cancellations.
Another potential issue is remaining in good standing with the tournaments, especially in 2021, when more cities could be back competing for them.
“Because of that fear, I am more likely to be amicable in the situation we’re in right now, to build a relationship with the organizations, so when we come into normal procedures, we don’t have any kind of animosity,” Pohlmann said. “And there’s many more organizations than these, there’s softball, as well.”
In the future, Pohlmann hopes to bring a schedule of tournaments to the board in February, with the organizations then being responsible if they are canceled.
“I think this is just the anomaly because of the fact that we are in a very unique situation this year, with things opening and closing and then having teams and not having teams available to play,” he said.