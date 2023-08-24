Union City Hall

The Union Board of Aldermen has approved new regulations for fireworks.

The rules still allow for fireworks to be discharged between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. on July 4 in a typical year, but gives the city more control over restricting fireworks in drought conditions.

