The Union Board of Aldermen has approved new regulations for fireworks.
The rules still allow for fireworks to be discharged between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. on July 4 in a typical year, but gives the city more control over restricting fireworks in drought conditions.
The new rules prohibit fireworks use by the public when Union is listed under “moderate,” “severe,” “extreme” or “exceptional” drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Aldermen voted earlier this year to postpone the city’s annual July 3 fireworks show, but the old ordnance did not allow them to restrict personal use of fireworks. The new ordinance, approved 6-0 at aldermen’s Aug. 14 meeting, will allow fireworks to be banned in future droughts.
With recent rain, Union and most of Franklin County is now in the “none” level of drought intensity, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Portions of the western part of the county are in the “abnormally dry” or “moderate drought” stages.
All of the county was in the “severe drought” category, the third most serious of six levels, when aldermen voted June 29 to postpone the city’s July 3 fireworks display. It will now be held Sept. 30 as part of Wingfest.
People can apply to aldermen to have a fireworks display during special events, under the new rules.
Fireworks are not allowed to be discharged at any time within 600 feet of a church, hospital, mental health facility; school or within 100 feet of a fireworks store. Fireworks cannot be discharged within 300 feet of any location storing gasoline or other flammable substances.
At the same meeting, aldermen also unanimously agreed to allow Luke Russell to discharge fireworks near Stierberger Stadium after Union High School football victories. According to the minutes of the meeting, Russell received permission to set off the fireworks on property owned by local business owner Ray Pracht. Russell said he also spoke with a representative of the Union Fire Protection District, who advised he did not need a special permit from the fire department for the fireworks because he is discharging “basic firework stand products.”
The fire department did request that Russell notify it of home football game dates. He agreed to notify both the fire and police departments.
Russell told aldermen at their Aug. 7 Personnel, Finance and Public Works Committee meeting that he has discharged an unofficial fireworks display after Wildcat victories since 2021. While he paid for those 30-second shows, he said the school’s athletic booster club will now cover the costs.
