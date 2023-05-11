The National Association of Letter Carrier’s annual Stamp Out Hunger event is planned for Saturday, May 13.
Area residents are being asked to bag healthy, nonperishable food items and leave them by their mailbox that day, so mail carriers can pick them up to take them to a local food pantry.
After being suspended for a couple of years because of the pandemic, Stamp Out Hunger returned in 2022.
Stamp Out Hunger has been held nationally since 1993, with 1.75 billion pounds of food collected between 1993 and 2019, according to the National Association of Letter Carrier’s website. Late spring was determined to be the best time to hold the food drive, since food pantries start running out of items collected around the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.