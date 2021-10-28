After COVID-19 put the event on ice last year, the Warners’ Warm-Up Winter Coat Drive will again be heating up in Franklin County until Nov. 6.
The drive collects and provides new or gently used cold-weather gear, preferably coats, to men, women and children, said Angela Gibson, who is in her second year as central coordinator in the county and third year participating.
“The direct need is increasing as the years go on,” said Gibson, who works on the coat drive outside of her duties as Franklin County auditor. “It directly impacts the lives of men, women and children of impoverished families that need something to stay warm for the winter.”
COVID-19 prevented the safe collection of coats in 2020, so it wasn’t held in Franklin County, Gibson said. “A lot of businesses were closed or not really allowing for donations,” she said. “And getting folks together for the sorting day, it was not really a safe time to do that.”
The regional coat drive was started by former St. Louis Rams quarterback Kurt Warner and his wife, Brenda, in 2001. This is the 11th time it has been in Franklin County.
More than 2,000 coats were collected when the drive was last held in Franklin County, in 2019.
“My goal is to equal or beat 2,000 coats,” Gibson said. The drive will be helped by the addition of the Franklin County Family Resource Center, a one-stop site for family services in Union’s former Clark-Vitt Elementary School building, as one of the agencies that will provide free coats to clients in the county.
Coats will be distributed at the Family Resource Center through the Foster Closet as well as Teen Boutique, a program run by the county juvenile office that allows teens completing community service requirements to select clothing that other young people would like and stock the shelves with it. The building also has a rack in the hallway where anyone in need can come pick up a coat whenever the facility is open, said Annie Foncannon, executive director of the Franklin County Community Resource Board.
Some of the agencies in the building already put out the coat rack before they were asked to take part in the coat drive. Foncannon said they will now be able to take part in a program that will help fill the rack.
“It’s really perfect timing,” she said. “We’re trying to create a hub for services within Franklin County, so this makes perfect sense for us.”
Agencies distributing coats include Agape House of St. Clair and Pacific, Loving Hearts Washington, the Franklin County Family Resource Center in Union, the Union Food Pantry and Meramec Community Mission in Sullivan.
Families picking up their weekly distributions from food pantries can take a coat for anyone in the family, Gibson said. “The response over the years really has been overwhelming,” she said.
The coat drive also is looking for volunteers, particularly students, for its 10 a.m. Nov. 7 coat sorting event at Immaculate Conception gym, 6 W. State St. in Union. The sorting is expected to take two to three hours. Drinks and light snacks will be provided.
The sorting usually has about 40 volunteers.
For information, call Gibson at 314-570-0960 or email agetman21@gmail.com, or visit kurtwarner.org/warmup.
Drop-off locations are:
• n Washington, Presbyterian Church of Washington, St. Francis Borgia Regional High School, Heritage Bank and First Christian Church.
• n Union, Anytime Fitness, Frick’s Market, Great 8 Cinema, The Final Cut, Immaculate Conception School, Union High School, Scenic Regional Library, Zion United Church of Christ, St. Paul Lutheran Church and Heritage Bank.
• n St. Clair, Anytime Fitness and Country Mart.
• n Pacific, Storm Guard Roofing and Construction, Scenic Regional Library, NEC Insurance and Dave Sinclair Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram.