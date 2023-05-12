Rodeo Ready
Representatives from the Washington Optimist Club, Revolution Cycles, Washington Police Department, Mercy Hospital Washington and other organizations gathered outside Revolution Cycles May 10 ahead of the annual Bicycle Safety Rodeo. The rodeo is scheduled for May 20, beginning at 9 a.m., at the Washington Town & Country Fairgrounds.

 Submitted Photo.

The Washington Police Department, in conjunction with the Washington Optimist Club, will host the 47th annual Bicycle Safety Rodeo next weekend.

The day of fun and education will begin Saturday, May 20, with registration from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Washington Town & Country Fairgrounds Swine Pavilion. After registration, children ages 5 to 13 can bring their bike and helmet to complete different skill activities. Helmets will be available at the event. Revolution Cycles will be inspecting participants’ bicycles and offering light repairs before the skill activities.