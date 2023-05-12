The Washington Police Department, in conjunction with the Washington Optimist Club, will host the 47th annual Bicycle Safety Rodeo next weekend.
The day of fun and education will begin Saturday, May 20, with registration from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Washington Town & Country Fairgrounds Swine Pavilion. After registration, children ages 5 to 13 can bring their bike and helmet to complete different skill activities. Helmets will be available at the event. Revolution Cycles will be inspecting participants’ bicycles and offering light repairs before the skill activities.
The skill categories include slow speed, which tests their balance at a slow speed; circling and changing direction, which checks their balance and sense of momentum; short radius turning, which tests if the cyclist can turn the bike around smoothly; straight line control, which checks control while riding in a straight line; and weaving, which tests their ability to change direction quickly. Riders will be divided into three age groups, and trophies will be awarded to the best scorer of each group. One boy and girl with the best overall score from the whole competition will win a new bike. Children with training wheels can complete the skill tests, but will not be eligible for scoring.
Children 5 and under can cycle through Safety Town, a small city constructed by officers. In Safety Town, while being accompanied by their parents, children will ride pedal cars through the streets and learn about different road signs, signals and traffic lights. Attendees will be entered in a chance to win a bicycle.
Participants can also stop by the Car Seat Check and Distribution Event, which runs from 9 to 11 a.m. Mercy Washington and Washington Police Department employees, who went through a week-long training program, will be inspecting car seats for the public to ensure they meet the proper safety standards for children. Car seats will be given to those whose current seats do not meet the standards.
During the Bicycle Safety Rodeo, Hope Lodge #251 will offer a free child identification program, MoCHIP, to all attendees. This program is a compilation of important information to give to law enforcement if a child goes missing. The process takes about 15 minutes, each packet will include a USB drive, compatible with the Amber Alert system, containing the child’s description, photos, digital fingerprints and contact information. A dental impression is also included, which can provide DNA as well as a scent sample for search dogs.
Each participant of the Bicycle Safety Rodeo will get their choice of a slice of pizza – provided by Domino’s Pizza and Moe’s Pizza – or a hot dog, along with a drink and cookie.
Bicycles will also be raffled to children throughout the event, and every child participant will receive a bike helmet.