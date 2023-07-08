Annexation map
This map shows the area proposed for a new multi-family housing complex in Washington.

The Washington Planning & Zoning Commission will hear a proposal Monday which, if approved, could pave the way for construction of a new apartment complex that would be one of the city’s largest.

Ed Schmelz, owner of Union-based ELS Properties, is requesting the city to rezone a 16.15-acre parcel of land off of East Fifth Street, north of Hoffmann Hillermann Nursery & Florist near Highway 100, and to annex an adjacent 19.4 acres, to allow for construction of a rental complex that could ultimately include nearly 200 units.

