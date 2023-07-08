The Washington Planning & Zoning Commission will hear a proposal Monday which, if approved, could pave the way for construction of a new apartment complex that would be one of the city’s largest.
Ed Schmelz, owner of Union-based ELS Properties, is requesting the city to rezone a 16.15-acre parcel of land off of East Fifth Street, north of Hoffmann Hillermann Nursery & Florist near Highway 100, and to annex an adjacent 19.4 acres, to allow for construction of a rental complex that could ultimately include nearly 200 units.
The proposed development site currently consists of four lots, two directly east of East Fifth Street that are already within the city limits and zoned R-1A, single family residential, and two currently outside the city limits, which Schmelz is hoping to have annexed into Washington. He wants to combine all four lots into a single development zoned R-3, which is the designation for multi-family housing.
“So what he’s proposing is a mix of duplexes, townhomes, apartment buildings, you can kind of do all three, but whenever you put it all on one parcel it’s just considered multi-family,” said Community & Economic Development Director Sal Maniaci.
While a variety of building types are shown on the preliminary plan included in the Planning & Zoning Commission agenda packet, Schmelz’s plan is for a development consisting entirely of rental units, which are currently in high demand and low supply in Washington, Maniaci said.
Schmelz’s plan calls for a maximum of 197 units in the 35.5-acre development, “but as he does more grading and surveying, (the number of units) will probably come down,” Maniaci said.
The development would be bordered to the north and east by a creek that would create a natural buffer separating it from adjoining property, a memo prepared for the Planning & Zoning Commission notes. Although another apartment complex currently being built, The Terrace in Washington, located south of Highway 100 between Pottery Road and High Street, is planned to be larger, with more than 300 units, Maniaci said Schmelz’s proposed development could potentially be the city’ second biggest.
The Planning and Zoning Commission meets at 7 p.m. Monday, July 10, at Washington City Hall, 405 Jefferson St. If recommended by the Planning and Zoning Commission, both the rezoning and annexation will still require final approval by the Washington City Council.
