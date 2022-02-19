When the Washington City Council meets Tuesday evening, the eight-person governing body will vote on whether to annex an 8-acre portion of the former Jasper farm that developer Kurt Unnerstall hopes to transform into commercial and residential developments.
The council meeting, which is typically held on Mondays, is delayed one day because of the President’s Day holiday.
Unnerstall, of KJ Unnerstall Construction Co. in Washington, said the residential development would include about 40 single-family homes. These single-story and two-story homes, which he hopes to have built and available for purchase by this fall, are expected to sell for about $300,000 per property.
“They will look very similar to the homes at Autumn Leaf,” Unnerstall said, referencing an adjacent subdivision that would connect to the Highlands by extending Sophia Drive to High Street.
That possible connection was a source of consternation for some neighbors, who spoke at a recent Washington Planning and Zoning Commission meeting. The neighbors vocalized concern that the extension of Sophia Drive would lead to a “worrisome” increase in motor vehicle traffic in the otherwise quiet residential neighborhood.
Unnerstall said after the meeting that those traffic worries were to be expected.
“Anytime you make a change to an otherwise dead-end street you are going to hear some concerns,” Unnerstall said. “I don’t actually see where many people will be cutting through this neighborhood at all. I highly doubt that people will turn off of High Street onto Sophia Drive, drive through Autumn Leaf to Highway A.”
A more practical scenario, Unnerstall said, is that motorists will drive to Highway 100 and then proceed south onto Highway A from the highway.
Unnerstall said he is also planning to build eight duplexes on a yet-to-be named street that he said will be limited to people 55-and-older. These duplexes will look similar to those built on Washington’s West Second Street. These duplexes will have a similar construction timeline as the single-family homes, with a groundbreaking scheduled for May or June and completion this fall.
The commercial zone would be on the north end of the property near Highway 100.
“We are actually in talks with several different businesses that are not already in Washington about coming and being a part of what we are calling The Highlands,” Unnerstall said. He said these businesses are largely all nationally recognized restaurant chains and home improvement retailers.
“There is a lot of interest,” Unnerstall said.