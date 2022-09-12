The pulpit at Anna Bell Chapel
Buy Now

Pictured is the pulpit of Anna Bell Chapel in New Haven Wednesday, Feb. 10. After the chapel is moved to downtown New Haven, the town’s preservation society plans to restore the building.

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen

After its plans to relocate the historic Anna Bell Chapel were nixed by the city, the New Haven Preservation Society has decided to move forward with renovating the church at its current location.

Anna Bell Chapel is a historic Black church founded by a congregation of former slaves that dates to 1865. It sits atop a bluff in New Haven overlooking the Missouri River. In 1992, it became the only building in New Haven to be included on the National Register of Historic Places. The Preservation Society wanted to relocate it to a more prominent location, downtown near the Missouri River on land owned by the city and renovate it there.