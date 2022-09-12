After its plans to relocate the historic Anna Bell Chapel were nixed by the city, the New Haven Preservation Society has decided to move forward with renovating the church at its current location.
Anna Bell Chapel is a historic Black church founded by a congregation of former slaves that dates to 1865. It sits atop a bluff in New Haven overlooking the Missouri River. In 1992, it became the only building in New Haven to be included on the National Register of Historic Places. The Preservation Society wanted to relocate it to a more prominent location, downtown near the Missouri River on land owned by the city and renovate it there.
Those plans were scrapped on Aug. 24 when the New Haven Board of Aldermen withdrew from an agreement it made to allow the Preservation Society to put the chapel on its property. Ward 2 Alderman Brad Zobrist, who proposed exiting the agreement, cited concerns that the building would lose its spot on the National Register of Historic Places, that the Preservation Society would still have to raise more money and that there was dissension within the organization.
Preservation Society president David Menke said the organization met Tuesday and decided to make renovations to the chapel even if it can’t be moved, adding that they’re forming a committee to oversee the process.
Menke said the group plans to meet with the Department of Natural Resources, which oversees the National Register of Historic Places, and ensure the renovations done do not affect Anna Bell Chapel’s status on the register. He said the Preservation Society also is prepared to refund any donations made for the purpose of helping them move the building, but doesn’t believe it will prevent them from moving forward on the renovations, which he expects will begin this fall. “We feel good about the ability to acquire additional funds if necessary,” he said.
According to a Facebook post from the Preservation Society, the group plans to renovate the chapel by stripping, repairing and repainting the original 24 shutters, reupholster the deacons’ chairs, clean and condition the Christ the Good Shepherd mural, repaint the church sign, and install new front doors, molding and trim. The front doors, molding and trim will be identical to the existing doors and features, according to the post.
The society plans to hire a general contractor to oversee the construction, secure the necessary permits and inspections. Details about hiring the contractor have not been released.
After the renovations, the society plans to make the building available for religious services, small weddings, social events, community meetings, lectures and tours.
Menke said the Preservation Society is still confused by the city’s decision. He contends that they’ve known the chapel would lose its National Register of Historic Places status for a long time, but the Preservation Society decided the relocation would be worth it.
“I guess you could say there’s still concern about the city’s reversal,” he said. “They had passed three resolutions previously supporting the move. And many of us are still at odds with their decision, but we have to move on, even if we don’t fully understand the basis of their reversal.”