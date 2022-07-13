Following a more than yearlong effort from the New Haven Preservation Society, Anna Bell Chapel, New Haven’s only building on the National Register of Historic Places, is set to be renovated and relocated to downtown.
Anna Bell Chapel is a historic Black church founded by a congregation of former slaves that dates to 1865. It currently sits atop a bluff in New Haven overlooking the Missouri River. Preservation Society members have been working on a plan to relocate it to a more prominent location downtown near the Missouri River. The location, near 107 Main Street, is owned by the city, and Monday night the New Haven Board of Aldermen voted unanimously to approve the move.
Preservation Society President David Menke has high hopes for the project.
“We’re dealing with something that I think is going to be a rather significant historic site in the downtown area,” Menke said. “I think it’s going to get a lot of publicity. I believe it’ll have a lot of traffic.”
Menke said he hopes to find a group of volunteers that could help run the chapel, create exhibits and programming and assist with maintenance. He cited a volunteer organization at the Deutschheim State Historic Site in Hermann as a good model.
With the Board of Aldermen’s approval, the preservation society has until April 29, 2023, to move the building.