About 100 people gathered in a grove of trees near the Angel of Hope statue in Washington Dec. 6 to honor the memory of children who have died.
Following the reading of a prayer and a poem, 26 new bricks, purchased in 2021 and engraved with the names of the children who have passed away, were dedicated as part of the “path of lost dreams” along with 25 bricks from last year, which didn’t receive the traditional ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I know all of our stories of how we got here are different, but they all end the same — with giant holes in our hearts, missing our children,” said Jennifer Ingram, who, along with her husband, Chris, shared the story of losing their son, Alec, with the crowd gathered Monday. Their son died two years ago after his four-year battle with cancer.
As the name of each child was read, family members in attendance stepped forward to place a flower on the statue.
“Our family’s motto when Alec was sick was always ‘one day at a time,’ and he had to remind me of that on occasion,” Ingram said. “I still find myself saying it in my head, sometimes ‘one second at a time.’ I find some peace knowing I’m not alone in this and able to honor our children in this way.”
Since 2012, 314 total bricks have been dedicated at the memorial, which sits on the hillside above All Abilities Park.
“It was just something nice to do for grieving families,” said Robin Peirick, who, along with Betty Werner, first organized the annual event. “It’s not a club we want anybody to join, but unfortunately, there are joiners every year.”
Werner and Ingram both said it is nice to know for people to know they’re not alone in grief.
“We have a camaraderie,” Werner said. “We gather strength from each other. ... We validate for other people the fact that it’s OK to say, ‘My child died, and I’m sad.’ ”
“It makes all the difference in the world to know you’re not alone and that they’re not forgotten,” Ingram said.
For families wishing to visit the memorial apart from the annual ceremony, the garden is open to visitors daily from sunrise to sunset.
“I come here all year long, sit on the bench with my dog,” Werner said. “It’s just a private place to visit with an essence of your child.”
“This is completely different from a cemetery,” said Christi Unnerstall, who was the main speaker at the dedication ceremony. “There’s children playing in the background at the parks, and these are our children up here, and we’re honoring them.”
For those wishing to purchase a brick to add to the memorial, bricks cost $125 for one or $250 for two and can be engraved with a child’s name and a message.
The cutoff to purchase a brick for the Dec. 6, 2022, ceremony is Sept. 1, 2022.
More information can be found by calling the Washington Parks and Recreation Department at 636-390-1080.
Werner is also beginning a group for grieving parents in Franklin County, which she said will meet the third Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Washington Public Library beginning Jan. 17, 2022.
“I’ve had 13 years. You’ve (Betty) had 20 years,” Peirick said. “You never stop grieving.”