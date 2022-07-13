The hints of what is coming this weekend at 14 West Main Street are everywhere — shelves are being stocked, produce tables are being put into place.
“We’re nearly ready,” said Cheryl Orlando, who is preparing to officially open Andy’s Produce 3, an expansion of the House Springs-based produce chain, in a portion of the former Missourian newspaper office. According to Orlando, the first shipments of produce are expected to arrive Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
The opening of Andy’s Produce in downtown Washington was a focal point of Monday’s Planning and Zoning Commission, as commission members debated details such as parking stall alignment, parking lot access, and a special use permit that would allow Orlando to store produce outside in a portion of the parking lot.
Even as they haggled over those final details, Washington Mayor Doug Hagedorn said the opening of a large-scale grocer like Andy’s Produce will be a boost to downtown.
“When Droege’s closed, it just broke all of our hearts. So this is very exciting,” Hagedorn said.
According to Orlando, the planned 2,500-square-foot store is being leased from developer Lisa Brown Griefe. Customers at the store will find locally-grown fruits and vegetables, locally raised pork, locally harvested honey, candy, nuts, eggs, bread and other products.
“We will have everything a grocery store typically carries,” Orlando said. “We can’t wait for people to come in and see all that we have to offer.”