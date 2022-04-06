Four Rivers Career Center Director Andy Robinson has taken a "leave of absence" for the remainder of the school year and is retiring from public education to "focus on his health," according to an email from the school that was sent to parents and students of the vocational education center.
"The School District of Washington would like to thank Mr. Robinson for his service and vision of Career and Technical Education and workforce readiness," the district said in the email to parents. In addition to his work at the school, Robinson also serves on the Washington 353 Corporation board, is a chairman of the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce's board of directors, and has previously served on the board of the Washington Town & Country Fair.
Last month, Robinson addressed the audience at the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce banquet, touting his deep love of Washington and of the Four Rivers Career Center.
"As I am driving my family across the state to Washington, as we were moving here, I thought to myself — 'What have we gotten ourselves into,'" Robinson said. "The experience of calling Washington home have been tremendous. The experiences of being here in this community have not only benefited myself, but more importantly, my daughters. Washington has given them the opportunity to develop their own passions and create opportunities for themselves to go forward with their pathways and determine how they can involved citizens in Washington.
"As an administrator with the career center, I try to always think of what we can do to accomplish the same thing for the students within the school district, for the students of St. Francis Borgia? What can we do to make sure that these kids know that Washington is a great place to live? I think it starts with all of us here tonight."
Robinson, who has been a part of the school's faculty for several years, did not return The Missourian's calls requesting an interview. District officials confirmed that an email was released and the contents of the email.
Dr. Joe Dierks, the district's Director of Choice Programming will serve as interim director of Four Rivers Career Center, which is located at 1978 Image Dr. in Washington.
According to school officials, the district will be conducting a "search for permanent leadership for the 2022-2023 school year."