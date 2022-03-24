This year’s election for Pacific marshal, who serves as the city’s police chief, will be a rematch of last year’s election.
The candidates include incumbent Scott Melies, who won the seat for the first time last year; Andrew Whitman, a long-time Pacific police officer; and Greg Hurst, a reserve officer with the Pacific Police Department.
All three of these candidates ran in the election for city marshal last year.
Melies spent 38 years with the St. Louis County Police Department, eventually earning the rank of captain responsible for overseeing the west county precinct, which includes the St. Louis County portion of Pacific. He said he takes a lot of what he learned there and adapts it for Pacific.
“So coming from another, larger department, you don’t want to like try to make Pacific like St. Louis County,” he said. “That’s really not the goal. The goal is to take the good parts that I learned over 38 years and bring them here and sort of update Pacific with some of the newer technology, maybe some of the things they thought they couldn’t afford, that are really going to enhance our efficiency and our crime-fighting. So I can bring those things here because I’m aware of them.”
He cited modernizing Pacific’s record system at no cost to the city; bringing in new body and in-car cameras; renegotiating the city’s school resource officer contract with Meramec Valley R-III School District to save $80,000; and helping the city hire an emergency management coordinator.
However, many of the things he sees as good for the city, his opponents don’t like.
Whitman said he is no longer with the police department but would not specify why because of “legal issues.”
He said that he believes the way Melies renegotiated the school resource officer contract was a mistake. Yes, it saved money, he said, but it also meant the school district had one officer instead of two.
“I’m totally against that,” Whitman said. “I think officers should be at schools for our children’s safety.”
Whitman has spent his entire 24-year-career with the Pacific Police Department, including nearly a decade as a canine officer. He was also on the department’s suburban emergency response team, which he said is similar to a SWAT team.
He said he’s running for marshal because he “wants to make Pacific a better place for the elderly and for the young people.” He said he’s always thought about running for marshal and that he’d wanted to be a police officer since he was a young child.
He also believes that the department needs more diversity, particularly with gender.
“I know that we need more diversity in the department and I believe that we need female officers, just like male officers,” he said.
He also wants to advocate for pay increases in the department.
“I believe we are still the one of the lowest paid departments in the area,” he said.
Hurst was even more critical of Melies and the changes he’s brought.
“I really believe that the current chief needs to be replaced,” Hurst said. “Pretty much everything has been changed to St. Louis County’s way of doing it.”
For example, he criticized Melies for replicating St. Louis County Police Department’s records system.
Hurst is so displeased with Melies’ performance that he considered dropping out of the race and backing Whitman so they don’t split the vote. As of press time Friday, he told The Missourian, he decided to stay in the race.
Hurst is a former Chesterfield police officer from 1990-2010, who, upon retirement, became a reserve officer in Pacific.
The biggest thing he wants to change in the department, similar to Whitman, is diversity and gender equality.
“We have a homogenous group of white males that are commissioned officers,” Hurst said. “We do have females in a minority in our dispatch, but I don’t think our commissioned officers reflect any type of racial disparity or gender disparity.
“I believe in hiring the most qualified people and that should reflect some type of a mixture of people,” he said.
Election Day is April 5.