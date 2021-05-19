An analysis of municipal governments in the St. Louis metro region and some Washington-based employers has revealed that Washington’s city employees are collectively underpaid by $146,965 when compared to other cities, according to Elizabeth Tatarko, a staff member with Austin Peters Group.
Washington City Administrator Darren Lamb said the city contracted with the company in hopes of “trying to make sure that we keep up with the market.”
“Our greatest resource is our staff. We are proud of the workforce that we have, and this is not only for attraction of new employment but also for the retention of the staff we have today.”
As a follow-up to a report generated in 2017, Tatarko presented her company’s new findings during Monday night’s Washington City Council meeting.
“When I say the word ‘metro,’ what I really mean is the region, not St. Louis proper or anything like that. We surveyed the communities out in the county surrounding the St. Louis area,” Tatarko said. “I believe this report represents more communities similar to Washington, who are experiencing net migration from the city center and coming to the outlying county areas.”
In total, Austin Peters Group received 27 responses from different municipalities, including Kirksville, Fulton, Eureka, Union, Republic, Bridgeton, Wentzville, Clayton, Crestwood, Arnold, Festus, Moberly, Dardenne Prairie and Lake St. Louis.
Tatarko said they looked at what it would take to move the city into the top 60th percentile for employer pay.
“What this means is that if you lined up 10 employers from top to bottom paid and top pay city to the bottom one, we want four employers paying more and six paying less than you. What we have found is that when you are over that notch, you are kind of in the middle of the market, and at the 60th percentile, we find that cities are just a little bit more competitive with employee retention,” Tatarko said.
The company took an in-depth look into the pay of the Washington Police Department, which Tatarko said “did not lag as far behind as other employees” in the survey group.
“We know that police pay in the metro area has been moving very rapidly, which is why we analyzed that separately. What we found is that your police pay did not lag as far as behind as other employee groups, though I am certain that without the proposition funding, this would have been very, very different,” Tatarko said.
In 2018, voters approved Prop. P, which implemented a half-cent sales tax countywide with a quarter-cent going toward the construction of the jail and quarter-cent toward law enforcement officer pay.
The company also compared Washington’s health insurance, retirement and paid time off policies.
Tatarko said the city’s benefits are comparable to what other cities offer, except for vision insurance. Washington does not offer vision insurance, but many other cities in the market study do offer it.
Following Tatarko’s presentation, the city council agreed to begin to consider implementing these pay increases in the upcoming fiscal year’s budget for staff identified in the survey as being underpaid. The budget takes effect in October.
According to Lamb, if the pay adjustments are implemented, the employees receiving the pay increase could see anything from an additional $20 a year to $3,000 a year more in pay. More information about specific increases in pay will be released in October during budget talks.
“It is all across the board. It is not targeted to public works employees who work out in the field or department heads but lots of different employees,” Lamb said.
Lamb said roughly between 75 percent to 80 percent of the city’s 144 employees are in line for a pay raise, thanks in part to the market study.
None of the employee positions included in the survey are slated to receive a pay decrease, according to Tatarko.