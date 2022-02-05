An act of love: Washington church helps clear $2.5 million in Missouri medical debt

Unbeknownst to them, hundreds of low-income Missourians burdened with hefty medical debt are about to find out that their burden has been lifted.
Under a partnership between Peace Lutheran Church in Washington and the New York-based nonprofit RIP Medical Debt, qualifying Missourians in 80 counties are about to have $2.5 million in medical debt erased.
The debt was purchased for roughly a penny per dollar from various collection agencies, with the $13,437 the church raised being applied to 824 people’s medical debt. This includes nearly $9,000 that non-church members contributed to Peace Lutheran’s campaign, which began in December 2019.
Impacted Missourians should have received or will receive a letter from RIP Medical Debt about their debt forgiveness in the coming weeks, said Daniel Lempert, communications director for RIP Medical Debt.
“We started this campaign (in 2019) intending to focus on the medical debt of people in our community, in Franklin County and the counties that are immediately adjacent to Franklin County,” said Aimee Appell, pastor of Peace Lutheran Church, which averages about 100 people per worship service.
RIP Medical Debt can target the debt portfolios of specific geographic regions, and prioritize debt belonging to certain groups of people, such as veterans, but not specific people, Lempert said. This means that religious affiliation plays no role in who benefits from Peace Lutheran’s donation.
“This is not just a gift to those individuals, or to their families, but to society as a whole,” Appell said. “Now, these people can take the money they were going to be spending on their debt and use that in their local economies.
“This campaign is going to create a ripple effect that is going to ultimately benefit communities all across Missouri,” she said.
In Franklin County, the campaign cleared $24,515.20 in medical debt, benefiting 10 residents.
The campaign paid the medical debts of 116 St. Charles County residents, which totaled $167,144. The campaign also paid the medical debts of 32 St. Louis County residents, who had debts totaling $26,343; 62 Jefferson County residents, who had debts totaling $74,127; 12 Washington County residents, who had debts totaling $15,006; 16 Crawford County residents, who had debts totaling $34,618; and one Gasconade County resident totaling $753.41. The campaign also paid the medical debts of 18 St. Louis city residents, who had debts totaling $36,262.
After paying these debts, Peace Lutheran broadened the campaign’s reach to include any Missouri resident who faces medical debts that are 5 percent or higher of their household’s annual income, or who live below 200 percent the federal poverty line. For a family of four, this would be a household income of roughly $54,000.
Peace Lutheran’s decision came after a separate campaign by a different church cleared medical debts in adjoining counties. Instead of holding on to what they’d collected to pay off future medical debt, Peace Lutheran decided to put the money to work now.
“We were shown a map of the hardest-hit areas — areas that are the poorest parts of our state, like in the Bootheel and in the Ozarks,” Appell said. “We saw that these people were in as much need as our immediate neighbors. So we decided that we didn’t want this money to sit in a bank account and not help people. That’s not what God call us to do — he calls us to help one another, to help our neighbors.”
The dollars from the campaign will indeed help people in many different ways, including emotionally, spiritually and physically, Lempert said.
“Medical debt can actually be an obstacle that prevents some people from seeking follow-up medical care,“ Lempert said.
Medical debt relief has been a growing trend in recent years. Since 2018, dozens of churches across the country — and in Missouri — have partnered with RIP Medical Debt.
For example, in 2019, the Crossing Church in Columbia raised more than $430,000 during a campaign that resulted in $43 million in medical debt being paid for low-income Missourians.
In 2020, multiple United Churches of Christ in the St. Louis region joined together to pay $12.9 million in medical debt for more than 11,000 families in the St. Louis region.
Since its founding in 2018, RIP Medical Debt has purchased $3.9 billion in medical debt, helping more than 2.3 million American individuals and families.
According to a study from the Urban Institute, more than 30 percent of non-elderly adults in Missouri had medical debt in 2015, which is the most recent data available. Missouri ranks seventh in the nation for greatest medical debt burden, according to the study.
Kathy Hurlbert, a member of the Peace Lutheran congregation and a Washington resident, knows firsthand how debilitating it can be to face significant medical debt. She encountered what seemed like insurmountable bills when her husband, Larry, died from cancer that the couple believed was likely caused by Larry’s exposure to agent orange during Vietnam.
“At the lowest point in my life, I found a bill shortly after he died for $21,000. I was fortunate that I was able to cash in a life insurance policy, but not everyone is that lucky,” Hurlbert said. “Medical bills can be so crushing, especially if they don’t have insurance.”
Hurlbert openly spoke about her experiences with Peace Lutheran’s congregation and with friends. She said participating in the RIP Medical Debt campaign and seeing the community’s response has strengthened her faith.
“For me, this just showed me that there are still people who care out there in this world,” Hurlbert said.