 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured breaking

Amtrak's talk of route renewal excites Washington officials

  • Comments
Amtrak train in Washington
Buy Now

The Missouri River Runner train pulls into the Washington station Feb. 28 heading westbound toward Kansas City. Amtrak is considering resuming discontinued routes and adding new routes to bolster passenger rail service throughout the country.  

 Missourian Photo/Bill Battle.

Washington could one day be connected again by rail to New Orleans, Cincinnati, and Washington, D.C. 

An influx of $66 billion in federal cash is making Amtrak take a look at breathing new life into long-dormant routes including some that could connect here. 

Amtrak Routes
Buy Now