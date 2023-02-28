Amtrak's talk of route renewal excites Washington officials

Washington could one day be connected again by rail to New Orleans, Cincinnati, and Washington, D.C.
An influx of $66 billion in federal cash is making Amtrak take a look at breathing new life into long-dormant routes including some that could connect here.
“Amtrak is certainly interested in expanding services and improving connections to communities across the U.S.,” Marc Magliari, an Amtrak spokesperson told The Missourian. Federal Railroad Administration documents released last week suggest nearly a dozen routes that the federal government and Amtrak are considering reviving following the passage of the federal infrastructure bill that made the largest investment since Amtrak’s founding in 1971.
“A number of Amtrak routes have been lost over the years for a variety of reasons,” Magliari said. “Amtrak now has the resources to take a look at those routes and should those routes be restored, what would that look like.”
“To be clear, this is money for studies, this is not money for operations,” Magliari said.
Among those routes being considered is the former George Washington route, which operated from 1932 to 1971 and carried passengers for 937 miles from St. Louis to Cincinnati and onto Washington, D.C. It was a trip that would take nearly 24-hours to complete with the average train speed of 39 miles per hour, according to federal documents.
Also being considered is the former River Cities route, which from 1984 to 1993 carried passengers on a train originating in Kansas City toward St. Louis and onto Memphis before reaching New Orleans. This 1,014-mile-long trip would take 22 hours to complete with an average train speed of 46 miles per hour.
Conversations are also ongoing on opening new routes in Missouri, connecting the established River Runner route to St. Charles, Clarksville, Louisiana and Hannibal before going onto Quincy, Illinois, which already has train service to Chicago.
Advocates also are pushing for the River Runner to be expanded to Branson and to St. Joseph.
“Without funding, a lot of these discussions would simply be wishes and wants,” Magliari said. “Those conversations have intensified now that there has been some funding allocated.”
Magliari said any expansion would be a boon for the River Runner route, which provides daily train service to Washington and Hermann.
“The more connections, the more places that people can go, the better for the River Runner,” Magliari said.
Following the release of the Amtrak documents, Washington city officials said the expanded routes would “be well used” by people in Washington.
“Taking the train is a dynamite way to travel, it truly is a wonderful way to go,” said Washington Mayor Doug Hagedorn. “Just a short while ago, Amtrak was talking about cuts to the system, but thanks to the infrastructure bill they are now talking about adding and enhancing services. I see nothing but positives on top of more positives.”
Both past and current Washington tourism officials said they were excited by the potential these old routes made new would offer to the city and to Missouri’s wine country.
“I became a believer in passenger rail service, and all rail service, years ago, so this is exciting,” said Second Ward Councilman Mark Wessels, who worked as tourism director for the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce in the early 2000s. “I think we, as a nation, underutilize our passenger rail service and maybe that is starting to change.”
Current Washington Area Tourism Director Emily Underdown Hopkins said she was thrilled to see Amtrak wanting to expand and grow passenger rail service. She said the potential resurrection of the George Washington and River Cities routes would “definitely” benefit Washington.
“We’ve already seen an uptick in tourism with the connection to Chicago, so to have connections to New Orleans or onto Washington, D.C., would expand marketing opportunities a ton for Washington,” Underdown Hopkins said. She said she believes people would utilize the trains to reach Washington in order to explore nearby wineries.
“We certainly see Washington as the hub of Missouri’s wine country and I don’t think local people realize how much of a tourism draw the city of Washington is to people with our events, our festivals and with the Fair,” she said.
Washington Community and Economic Development Director Sal Maniaci agreed, saying that Washington has “been proven to stand on its own as a tourism destination for tourists from Kansas City, St. Louis and Chicago.”
“With our access to wine country and our downtown, Washington is definitely a place that people want to come and visit,” Maniaci said. “When you have a company like the Hoffmann Family of Companies investing hundreds of millions of dollars into the region for that kind of specific tourism, it shows you that this region is not just a St. Louis destination, but a national destination.”
He said the expanded rail service could also work to woo potential employers to Washington.
“A lot of factors go into the quality of life that employers look for when deciding where to relocate or expand. Easy travel access to many different cities is one of those factors,” Maniaci noted. “Having passenger rail service, where you can park downtown, take the train, avoid the airport and the headaches of air travel, and reach major cities is a huge selling point for the quality of life people could have here in Washington.”
He said expanded passenger rail service would be “another piece of the puzzle for Washington” given that the city already has connections westward through Kansas City to Texas and into Arizona and California.
“Those opportunities are there, but they are infrequent enough, that I am not sure people think about them as often as they should,” Maniaci said. “But just think about it, if Washington had connections to not just Texas and Chicago, but to New Orleans and Washington, D.C. It would be terrific to have that kind of a robust rail service that this country had post-World War II.”
Maniaci added the city would also urge Amtrak to consider adding more trains between Washington and St. Louis.
“I don’t have a specific wish list for additional routes, because any additional routes would be a good thing,” Maniaci said. “But I would love for it to be possible for people who work in St. Louis, but live in Washington, to take the train as an option for commuting into St. Louis. That would be the next step we’d want to see.”
Underdown Hopkins and other city officials said they would be submitting public comment in support of the route revival and adding commuter trains within the next few weeks. Members of the public can submit their comments at fralongdistancerailstudy.org.