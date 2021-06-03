New passenger train cars to make debut later this summer, other improvements planned
Beginning July 19, the Missouri River Runner train will once again be making four stops at the downtown Washington station.
Ticketing for the expanded train service will be available this weekend.
The expanded train service features two eastbound and two westbound trains, according to a press release from the Missouri Department of Transportation. The first eastbound train arrives at Washington’s station at 12:38 p.m. on its way to Amtrak’s Gateway Station in downtown St. Louis at 1:55 p.m. The second eastbound train arrives in Washington at 8:19 p.m. and will reach St. Louis at 9:40 p.m.
The first westbound train arrives in Washington at 9:21 a.m. and will make stops in Hermann at 9:50 a.m., in Jefferson City at 10:40 a.m., before reach Kansas City’s Union Station at 1:55 p.m. The second westbound train reaches Washington at 5:06 p.m. and will make stops in Hermann at 5:34 p.m., Jefferson City at 6:27 p.m., and Kansas City at 9:40 p.m.
“We appreciate the General Assembly and Gov. Parson providing necessary resources for the Amtrak Missouri River Runner service in the state’s budget as well as the additional COVID relief funds enabling us to restore this important transportation service to Missourians,” said Missouri Department of Transportation Director Patrick McKenna. The state contracts with Amtrak to provide rail service, though lawmakers have for years short-changed the railway. The state owes an estimated $3 million to Amtrak.
In addition to operating the Missouri River Runner, Amtrak also has made a series of improvements along the corridor, including station upgrades and additional safety measures. Washington officials said this week they learned that Amtrak has preliminary plans to make improvements to the downtown station’s ADA accessibility and lighting.
Amtrak still has plans to introduce its new passenger cars to the route later this summer, according to Amtrak spokesperson Marc Magliari. The new trains will have updated Wifi capabilities, enlarged windows in passenger cars and other features that Magliari said will be announced later this year.
Magliari said since January ticket sales on the Amtrak trains have “been going up dramatically.”
“There is a real hunger for travel for many obvious reasons,” Magliari said. “We are also seeing an increase in ticket sales because we are restoring service to places like downstate Illinois and on the Missouri River Runner. The more trains we have in operation, the more convenient it is for people to use Amtrak.”
Since its founding in 1971, Amtrak has operated as a quasi-public corporation to run many U.S. passenger rail routes. Amtrak receives a combination of state and federal subsidies but is managed as a for-profit organization.
Initially this year, leaders in the Missouri House of Representatives wanted to slash funding for Amtrak, reducing the passenger rail service to one train per day. The train carries passengers 283 miles across the state’s midsection.
The proposal to reduce Amtrak funding was met by swift opposition across the corridor, including from Washington area State Representative Aaron Griesheimer. Attempts by The Missourian to reach Griesheimer were not successful Wednesday afternoon.
Washington Mayor Sandy Lucy said she “was very pleased” by the news. She credited Griesheimer for “carrying the torch on this very important issue,” saying it would have been “very difficult” to achieve the restored funding without him.
Lucy also praised community leaders who wrote letters to different state officials expressing their support for Amtrak.
“This has been a project or issue that tourism officials in communities across the corridor have really worked hard to address. They have really ramped up their support for Amtrak because we all recognize how important it is,” Lucy said.
An economic impact study of the train found the service generates more than $208 million in annual economic impact in Missouri and also supports more than 1,250 jobs in communities at the stops across the state.
Passengers on the River Runner spend an estimated $12.8 million in hotels and an additional $25.3 million in food and sightseeing costs each year. This economic activity contributes to an estimated $11 million in federal, state and local tax revenue, according to the study.
“It is was exciting to see that we really made a difference by reaching out to our legislators,” Lucy said.
Emily Underdown, the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce’s Director of Tourism, agreed saying that a number of businesses had reached out to state legislators about the importance of the expanded train service to the economy, to various festivals and the Town & Country Fair.
“We see a huge spike in ridership because of the fair,” Underdown said. “(The additional trains) are really the best case scenario.”
Lucy said having the train service reduced to one train per day would have hurt the region’s economy, especially considering the investments being made in Augusta by the Hoffmann Family of Companies and other businesses in the region.
According to Amtrak passenger records, approximately 172,000 people ride the train each year. From 2017 to 2019, more than 12,000 passengers boarded the train annually at Washington’s downtown station. The number of passengers using the rail service fell in 2019 after flooding temporarily suspended train departures and in 2020 due to travel restrictions associated with COVID-19.
The two daily round-trip trains will be available through December covering the busiest time of year, including summer vacations, fall festivals and year-end holiday travel, McKenna said.
Tickets can be purchased on Amtrak.com, Amtrak’s mobile apps, by calling 800-USA-RAIL or by visiting staffed ticket windows at the Amtrak stations in St. Louis or Kansas City.