Amtrak’s Missouri River Runner line has returned to its normal schedule of two round-trip trains a day.
The service was cut to one round trip a day in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Monday, over a year later, Amtrak brought back the second round-trip train. This means the train will now stop in Washington four times a day, twice while traveling eastbound toward St. Louis and twice while traveling westbound toward Kansas City.
The eastbound trains leave Washington every day at 12:38 p.m. and 8:19 p.m., and the westbound trains leave Washington every day at 9:21 a.m. and 9:40 p.m.
In May, 38,000 people rode the River Runner Train, and in April, there were 31,000 riders, according to an Amtrak report.
“We’re excited to be back to full service,” Amtrak spokesperson Marc Magliari said.
It’s too early to see how the expanded schedule will affect ticket sales, but Magliari said Amtrak expects more opportunities to ride will mean more ticket sales.
According to Magliari, in Amtrak’s 2019 fiscal year, 12,917 people came through Washington Station. In its 2020 fiscal year, one dominated by the pandemic, 7,191 people came through Washington on the train.
Madison Castle boarded the 9:21 a.m. train in Washington Monday, the first of the expanded rail service. “I like taking the train so I can read while I ride,” she said.
She also said that, with gas prices being high, it’s cheaper to ride Amtrak.
Castle is from Washington but now lives in the Kansas City area. She was in Washington visiting family and was taking the train back to Lee’s Summit.
Castle, who first took Amtrak in 2013, hadn’t ridden the train since 2019 before the pandemic began. She said having the expanded train service again was nice.
Lili Granger also got on that train Monday. She too was visiting family. She took the train to Kansas City and from there went to Raytown, where she lives.
“I didn’t like the evening train because I got into Kansas City so late,” she said. “I just didn’t like it.”
She said she’d been taking the train for 10 years, but March 2020 was the first time she’d seen major changes to the schedule.
As Castle and Granger got on the train, 13 people from Kirkwood disembarked. Included in the group were Kirkwood City Council members Liz Gibbons and Wallace Ward, as well as Kirkwood Station volunteer Jim Wolf. They took the train that morning as a celebratory ride.
“We’re commemorating the train service returning to full schedule,” Gibbons said.
Wolf spoke about how much the community missed having full train service in Kirkwood. “I can’t tell you how much this means to passengers in Kirkwood,” he said. “There’s been so many disappointed kids.”
Wolf explained that many families who normally take their children on day trips to Washington or Hermann couldn’t this past year.
Waiting at the platform for this group was Missouri Rep. Aaron Griesheimer, who represents part of Washington and Franklin County, and Washington Chamber of Commerce’s tourism director Emily Underdown.
“It’s an exciting day,” Underdown said. “It just makes it easier for visitors to come to Washington.”
Underdown said visitors from nearby cities often come to Washington to see the Missouri Meerschaum Corn Cob Pipe Museum or eat and drink at the riverfront.
Griesheimer said keeping Amtrak service going financially isn’t easy, but it’s something he pushes for. “It seems like every year we’re fighting for funding for Amtrak. Not all my colleagues see the value in it.”
Griesheimer said he believes that the tourism and easy transportation Amtrak brings to Missouri make it worthwhile to the entire state.
Earlier this year, leaders in the Missouri House of Representatives wanted to dramatically cut funding for Amtrak, reducing the passenger rail service to one train per day, according to previous Missourian reporting. The proposal was met by opposition from areas along the train’s route, including from Griesheimer.