Amtrak service in Washington is returning to two round-trips a day Monday.
With the new schedule, two eastbound trains will depart from Kansas City to St. Louis daily, and arrive in Washington at 9:21 a.m. and at 1:55 p.m. and two westbound trains will travel from St. Louis to Kansas City daily, arriving in Washington at 1:03 p.m. and 9:40 p.m.
The trains are part of the Missouri River Runner Line, which stops in Kirkwood, Hermann, Jefferson City, Sedalia, Warrensburg, Lee’s Summit and Independence. It takes about four and a half hours to get from Washington to Kansas City and an hour and 20 minutes to get to St. Louis.
The additional trip comes after the Missouri General Assembly passed state budget appropriations, House Bill 3004, which allocated $13.25 million to return the service. The Missouri River Runner Line is operated through a partnership between Amtrak and the Missouri Department of Transportation.
That funding is the latest development in a series of flip-flopping schedules. In March 2020, service was cut back from its normal two round trips to one because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to previous Missourian reporting. In July 2021, it briefly returned to its pre-pandemic level, but was cut back again in January due to a lack of funding from the state.
The funding the state just approved will last through the fiscal year, which ends June 30, 2023.
A pre-pandemic economic impact study of the Missouri River Runner line found the service generated more than $200 million in annual economic impact in Missouri and supported more than 1,250 jobs across the state.
To celebrate the return, the Washington Chamber of Commerce is inviting city leaders to wait at the station Monday for the 9:21 a.m. train. Amtrak officials will get off that train and formally thank those at the station for supporting Amtrak and emphasize the importance of increasing funding.
Hermann is giving out lemonade at its station Monday as local leaders await the 9:50 a.m. train, the city announced in a press release. Mayor Bruce Cox and Tourism and Economic Development Director Tammy Bruckerhoff are scheduled to attend the celebration.
To the east, Kirkwood is also excited about the new round trip. The St. Louis suburb is getting more than just a new schedule, though. Kirkwood has also secured $2.5 million in state matching funds — via House Bill 3020 — to renovate its train station. The money will be augmented by the city’s own budget, a $1.5 million grant from the East-West Gateway Council of Governments and private donations.
Work at the Kirkwood station includes replacing the roof and heating and cooling system, restoring windows and doors, adding a ticket counter and storage building and renovating the restrooms.
“We appreciate the endorsement of our Missouri River Runner service at the state and local levels, and we will work hard to regain the ridership momentum we had before the pandemic and the service reductions,” Ray Lang, the Amtrak Vice President for State-Supported Services said in a press release.