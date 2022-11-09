Amtrak is investing millions of dollars in station improvements along the Missouri River Runner route, including the downtown Washington station, an Amtrak spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday.
“The scope of it is that there are improvements for everything but the parking lot and the building itself. This is a new 170-foot platform, new lighting and new signage,” said Marc Magliari, an Amtrak spokesperson. Magliari said there are also improvements planned for accessibility at the station, including having an accessible sidewalk from the parking lot to the station and to the platform.
In total, Magliari said Amtrak is prepared to spend $3 million at Washington. Washington City Administrator Darren Lamb said he and other city officials are pleased to hear Amtrak’s announcement.
“It is a great thing that they are making this investment into Washington,” Lamb said. “These are improvements that need to be made and will make for an easier, and overall better experience for those individuals in our community who use Amtrak.”
Magliari said Amtrak has not sought bids for the project, so there is no official timeline for when the work will begin or when it will conclude. Information about how to submit a bid on the project can be found online at procurement.amtrak.com. Individuals wishing to submit a bid must register with Amtrak through the online portal.
In addition to the work planned for the Washington station, Magliari said similar work is planned for the Kirkwood and the Jefferson City stations. Amtrak recently completed $2.6 million in improvements at the Warrensburg station.
“We are making a whole series of investments along the Missouri River route,” Magliari said. Last fiscal year, more than 290,000 people rode aboard trains on the Missouri River Runner route, including the 5,722 people who boarded at the Washington station.
For the Washington station, this is considerably lower than previously reported. In 2019, more than 12,900 people boarded trains at the station. In 2018, nearly 16,000 people boarded an Amtrak train at Washington, which bested Arcadia, Independence, Poplar Bluff, La Plata, Sedalia and Warrensburg in passenger counts that year.
According to the most recent ridership data, the busiest stations along the Missouri River Runner route are St. Louis, 145,840 passengers; Kansas City, 65,461 passengers; Kirkwood, 18,451 passengers; Jefferson City, 18,360 passengers; Lee’s Summit, 11,634 passengers; and Hermann, 11,418 passengers.