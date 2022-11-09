Amtrak Station in downtown Washington
Buy Now

Washington’s Amtrak station stands on Front Street Oct. 31. Amtrak is planning to make a series of improvements at the downtown station. The planned improvements are expected to cost around $3 million.

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen.

Amtrak is investing millions of dollars in station improvements along the Missouri River Runner route, including the downtown Washington station, an Amtrak spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday. 

“The scope of it is that there are improvements for everything but the parking lot and the building itself. This is a new 170-foot platform, new lighting and new signage,” said Marc Magliari, an Amtrak spokesperson. Magliari said there are also improvements planned for accessibility at the station, including having an accessible sidewalk from the parking lot to the station and to the platform.