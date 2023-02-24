Renovated Bild-Mart Building
Pictured in 2011 is the former Bild-Mart and bowling alley located at Washington Avenue and Brown Street in north Union. The building was renovated by North Union Projects.

 Missourian file photo

A zoning change for a building that formerly housed a hardware store and bowling alley has been approved, but a conditional use permit will be necessary for the property to be used as a site to manufacture ammunition.

Now that the building, located at 800 N. Washington Ave. Union, has been zoned I-1 general industrial district, B-2 Management, of St. Louis, is requesting a conditional use permit to manufacture sporting ammunition at the site.

