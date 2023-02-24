A zoning change for a building that formerly housed a hardware store and bowling alley has been approved, but a conditional use permit will be necessary for the property to be used as a site to manufacture ammunition.
Now that the building, located at 800 N. Washington Ave. Union, has been zoned I-1 general industrial district, B-2 Management, of St. Louis, is requesting a conditional use permit to manufacture sporting ammunition at the site.
According to the Union Planning and Zoning Commission’s agenda, a public hearing on the permit to allow for manufacturing of sporting ammunition for outdoor enthusiasts is planned for 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, at Union City Hall, 800 N. Washington Ave. The planning board’s decision will need final approval before the Union Board of Aldermen March 13.
The planning board’s meeting will follow the 6 p.m. meeting of the city’s Parks, Buildings, Development and Public Service Committee, which was pushed back a week because of the Presidents’ Day holiday.
The request for rezoning was approved Feb. 13 by the Union Board of Aldermen. Jonathan Butler, who represented B-2 and owner Matthew Bishop at the hearing, said it returned the property to its former industrial zoning after it had been zoned B-2 highway business district.
“The goal is to put it back to industrial and then put a small manufacturing site in there, bring in some work out here and try to bring in some more employees,” Butler said.
The facility has a goal of having three shifts of workers with 10 to 15 workers per shift, Butler told aldermen. “We’ve got plenty of parking there on the site, as well,” he noted.
No one else spoke for or against the rezoning at that public hearing.
At one point over the last 60 years, the building had a hardware store on the upper level and bowling alley on the lower level, with 10,000 square feet on each level according to The Missourian. It was renovated in the early 2010s by an ownership group called North Union Projects, comprised of Dave Hall, Mark Hall, Jim Ming, Joe Purschke and Ed Schmelz.
The group initially explored making the building an event center, holding mixed martial arts contests, but those plans fell through.
Since then, it housed the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals for a time.