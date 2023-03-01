Renovated Bild-Mart Building
Buy Now

Pictured in 2011 is the former Bild-Mart and bowling alley located at Washington Avenue and Brown Street in north Union. The building was renovated by North Union Projects.

 Missourian file photo

The Union Planning and Zoning Commission recommended a conditional use permit Monday for an ammunition plant in a previously-vacant building.

This was the second consecutive month the planning board has signed off on a request for the building at 800 N. Washington Ave., after recommending rezoning the building to I-1 general industrial in January. This time, developers of the project, to be called Black Sheep Ammunition, provided more information on their plans.