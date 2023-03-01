The Union Planning and Zoning Commission recommended a conditional use permit Monday for an ammunition plant in a previously-vacant building.
This was the second consecutive month the planning board has signed off on a request for the building at 800 N. Washington Ave., after recommending rezoning the building to I-1 general industrial in January. This time, developers of the project, to be called Black Sheep Ammunition, provided more information on their plans.
Black Sheep President Jonathan Butler, whose company operates under St. Louis-based B-2 Management, said the company will start with two shifts of 10 to 11 workers. They will make ammunition for range use, not controversial items like armor-piercing ammunition.
“This is set up for people who like to shoot outdoors,” he said.
Butler noted that the machines in the building will not make noise above 78 decibels and no shooting practice will take place on site.
The company recently purchased the building and is now installing a sprinkler system. Butler said they have a goal of starting production in July or August.
The ammunition will use black powder and will be similar to what people make in their homes, Butler said. But instead of it being overseen by someone inexperienced in a house, Butler emphasized that he has 27 years experience working in the military and as a contractor.
“The smokeless powder that goes into the slugs is not high explosives,” he said. “This is nothing exotic, this is something you can go buy, previously at a hardware store. You can buy it at a shooting store now.”
Butler said black powder does not cause a safety hazard unless it is in a sealed container.
The facility plans to make ammunition for 9 millimeter, .223 and .308 caliber pistols, Butler said. They could eventually add an additional station to make shotgun ammunition.
“If we’re going to make that, we’re going to make it in small batches because we’ve got specific requests,” he said.
The brass casings for the bullets will be made by Starline, of Sedalia. “We’re doing everything we can to keep as much as we can local,” Butler said.
One member of the public spoke against the conditional use permit. Matt Hammack expressed concerns about the security of the building, pointing out that, while the ammunition plant is in an industrial area, it is directly across the street from a residential area.
“I don’t know why we would have something like this in the middle of a residential area in Union,” he said. “Whether he said it’s safe or not, it’s my opinion that I think it should be out in an area where there’s no housing, in case something does go wrong.”
Butler noted that the building will have numerous security cameras, and that the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has already inspected the area and completed background checks.
“I can’t guarantee that there won’t be a fire, but I can guarantee that, if there is one, it doesn’t detonate,” he said. “Because we don’t put it in containers that allow it to detonate.”
City staff has been working on the project since November, Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder said. “Our primary concerns were security and then fire suppression,” he said. “And they answered both those primary concerns.”
Schmieder added that Butler was an arms expert in the military.
Black Sheep needs additional approval from the city because ammunition manufacturing is a conditional use in an industrial zone, Schmieder said after the meeting.
“It’s so that we can have discussions like this and make sure they have fire suppression, anti-theft and security,” he said. “Otherwise, it would be like, ‘hey, you’re approved.’ We’ve got to make sure that you’re doing your due diligence.”
After discussing possible conditions like requiring periodic fire inspections, the planning board determined it cannot regulate the fire department.
The board of aldermen is expected to consider final approval for the request at its March 13 meeting.
At one point over the last 60 years, the building that could house the ammunition plant had been a hardware store on the upper level and bowling alley on the lower level, with 10,000 square feet on each level, according to The Missourian. It was renovated in the early 2010s by an ownership group called North Union Projects, comprised of Dave Hall, Mark Hall, Jim Ming, Joe Purschke and Ed Schmelz.