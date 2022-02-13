With a $1.5 million construction project planned, officials with the Union-based American Welding Academy say the school is poised to become the first welding school in the U.S. with on-campus student housing.
“From the very beginning years ago, when I talked with the city about my plan and what I want to do, we talked about building the school and housing and all of that,” said AWA President Rob Knoll, who founded the school in Feb. 2020 and owns it today. AWA offers 10-, 12- and 20- week-long courses in structural welding, fabrication welding and pipe welding.
“I just wanted to do it in financially logical steps,” he said.
Knoll said he has consulted with neighbors, the Union Development Corporation and James Schmieder, the city’s economic development director, about the project.
Interim Director of the National Center for Welding Education and Training in Elyria, Ohio, Michael Fox said he knew of a few universities that offered welding education and had dormitories, but that AWA’s plan is the first he has heard of a welding-specific institution investing in on-campus housing.
The plan is to build one apartment building next to the school at 3 Progress Parkway with an entrance to Prairie Dell Road in time for fall classes and to construct another on the same plot in the near future, depending on need. Eventually, Knoll said he hopes to buy a neighboring plot for more housing “a few years down the road.”
Though just a few blocks away, AWA is not affiliated with East Central College’s welding program. AWA’s residence halls will be open only to its students. ECC considered building student housing in the early 2000s, but decided against it.
Nearly every student who lives more than an hour away from American Welding would rather stay in Union than commute, Knoll said. He estimated at least half of the program’s students aren’t local.
Knoll said the school’s student body has relied on rental houses and apartments in the area, but recently have outgrown the number of properties available. Knoll said he has a steady stream of students who need short-term lodging, but landlords are looking for longer-term renters.
Knoll said currently about 35 of about 120 total students had to find accommodations in Union and with a planned enrollment of 160 this summer, he is expecting to need rooms for 60 students. When the academy is at full capacity, Knoll said that number could climb to over 100.
ReDESiGN Architecture Group is designing the building, but Knoll said he has not yet contracted with a builder. The construction and design price for the building is estimated at $1.5 million.
The residences will be two stories with two units on each floor. Each 1,100-square-foot unit will have four private bedrooms for a building total of 16 students. For $625 per month, the apartments will be fully furnished with a kitchen and laundry machines. The apartments will be open to men and women, though Knoll said there are usually fewer than half a dozen women enrolled.
The Union Planning and Zoning Commission will review AWA’s application at a public meeting at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 28 at Union City Hall.