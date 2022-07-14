The American Red Cross has scheduled several blood drives in and around Franklin County to address an ongoing blood shortage.
Two blood drives are scheduled for later this month in Franklin County. ServPro of Franklin County, 2 Truman Court in Union, will host a drive Thursday, July 21, from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m., and the St. Clair American Legion Post 347, 215 W. Gravois Ave., will host a drive Tuesday, July 26, from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Multiple blood drives are scheduled in August, including Tuesday, Aug. 2, from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. at St. Anthony Church and School, 201 W. Springfield Road in Sullivan; Wednesday, Aug. 3, from 1 to 6 p.m., hosted by St. Peter’s United Church of Christ, 607 Maupin Drive, New Haven; Monday, Aug. 8, from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m., at Mission Community Church, 2011 W. Osage Street, Pacific; Monday, Aug. 8, from 1 to 6 p.m., at the Temple Baptist Church, 444 Beeman St., Sullivan; Thursday, Aug. 11, from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. hosted by First Christian Church, 6890 Highway 100, Washington; Friday, Aug. 12, from 2 to 7 p.m., hosted by the Knights of Columbus, 700 Clearview Drive, Union; Monday, Aug. 15, 1 to 6 p.m., hosted by St. George School, 133 W. Fourth St., Hermann.
Other blood drives set for August are: Wednesday, Aug. 17 from noon to 5 p.m., hosted by Purina Farms, 300 Checkerboard Loop, Gray Summit; Wednesday, Aug. 24, from 1 to 6 p.m., hosted by the Knights of Columbus, 3698 Old Highway 50, Gerald; Monday, Aug. 29, from 1:30 to 6 p.m., hosted by the Immanuel United Church of Christ, 17510 Church St. in Holstein; and Wednesday, Aug. 31, from 2 to 7 p.m., hosted by the Washington Elks Lodge 1559, 1459 W. Fifth Street, Washington.
The Red Cross also offers daily appointments for blood donation at the Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Highway 100, Suite 100.
To schedule an appointment at one of the upcoming blood drives, call 1-800-733-2767 or go online, redcrossblood.org.