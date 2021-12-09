People experiencing homelessness will find a place to stay during the winter months at the American Inn once again this year.
Rooms at the hotel, located at 1715 E. Fifth St., were used to provide temporary overnight housing to people without homes last year when temperatures fell below 32 degrees Fahrenheit or 40 degrees Fahrenheit with precipitation. It was a program launched thanks to a partnership between the American Inn, Mercy Hospital Washington and the Franklin County Community Resource Board.
Last year, the warming shelter provided housing for hundreds of nights of stay for people without homes. There have been no nights of stay yet this year because of abnormally warmer temperatures, officials said.
The resource board pays the American Inn $35 per person per night of stay.
Funding for the warming shelter was thrust into the spotlight last year as a potential funding shortage had some worried that they would have to turn people away.
“It was so amazing to see the community respond and to help us out,” said Annie Foncannon, executive director for the Franklin County Community Resource Board. “At the moment, we have enough money that we should be able to get through the whole winter without any worries about money. We all feel very blessed to be able to offer this again.”
Foncannon said last year “was definitely a learning experience” for organizers, who were forced to relocate the warming shelter program from Mercy Hospital Washington to the hotel due to COVID-19 concerns.
Washington Emergency Management Director Mark Skornia agreed, saying organizers have held several planning meetings over the year to discuss the program.
“We have looked at other models and what other communities our size are doing,” Foncannon said. “We want to take steps that will make it less likely for us to get into a similar situation as last year. Last year, we had some problems which were highly publicized.”
Foncannon was referring to the assault of Annette Door, a woman who was staying overnight at the American Inn. Door, of Franklin County, was attacked by a roommate and another man, who fractured her orbital bone, broke her nose and then stole her truck.
“We want anyone who comes to the American Inn to be safe,” Foncannon said. To help achieve this, Foncannon said organizers are implementing a number of changes.
For example, co-ed rooms will no longer be allowed at the American Inn, only single-sex rooms. Families with children will likely be transferred to another Washington hotel, Foncannon said.
Also, the traditional hotel beds have been replaced by four cots in each room.
Another change this year is that the resource board will be providing linens, such as bed sheets and towels used by the warming shelter program, for the American Inn staff to use in the hotel rooms. Foncannon said while the group is still accepting monetary donations, donations of new or gently used linens also would be welcomed.
Donations can be mailed or dropped off at the Franklin County Family Resource Center, 500 Clark Ave., Union. Donors making monetary donations should note on their checks that the donation is for the homeless warming shelter.
Skornia said individuals who want to stay at the warming shelter will need to pick up a voucher at Mercy Hospital Washington. They will then need to check in at the American Inn by 9 p.m.
“We as a community and as a group are here to help everyone stay warm and safe this winter,” Foncannon said. “The last thing we want is to have someone be hospitalized because they didn’t have a place to stay or didn’t know about this program.”