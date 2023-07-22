The two America in Bloom (AIB) advisors who evaluated Washington on Thursday and Friday came away impressed.
After taking a break for a few years, Washington is participating in the AIB evaluation program for the first time since 2019.
AIB advisors Cheryl Corson and Kirk Brown were able to tour various projects and landscapes created and maintained by the city government, as well as civic, youth and volunteer groups.
On Thursday, Brown, a landscape contractor and designer as well as past president of GardenComm, a organization of writers dedicated to educating the public about horticulture, agriculture, gardening, natural systems and the environment, said it was impressive that Washington had six acres of landscaped areas throughout the city.
“I don’t think there are many communities of similar size that can say that and show such beautifully manicured, tended, maintained, weeded public spaces in community parks and recreation,” Brown said. “I think it’s an exceptional collection of green infrastructure.”
The most impressive highlight of Washington, the advisors said, was the tree canopy, or number of trees in the city.
“I have not seen a community in all of the America in Bloom communities who is doing more to care for its trees as much as Washington, Missouri,” Corson said, who has been an AIB advisor for four years. “The urban forestry, and all the efforts to maintain and regenerate the urban tree canopy is completely outstanding and inspirational. And will be in our report as a model for other communities to learn from.”
The Washington Urban Forestry Council has planted numerous trees in the community over the years and keeps detailed tree inventory reports that quantify the value of the tree canopy for carbon reduction, tourism and promoting the awareness of that value to the community.
“The fact that there are places in our country that call themselves tree collections,” Brown said, “and they are not much more advanced or refined than what this city has done on a municipal level and it is definitely to be commended.”
At the conclusion of their visit, the advisors will evaluate Washington based on seven different criteria: community vitality, flowers, landscaped areas, urban forestry, environmental efforts, heritage celebration and overall impression. The evaluation also includes a sheet containing 150 metrics on which the city is scored.
Washington officials will receive the advisor’s official evaluation report after the AIB symposium, which will take place Sept. 28-30 in South Carolina. Washington will also be eligible for awards that are given during the symposium. AIB is an organization that promotes nationwide beautification through education and community involvement by encouraging the use of flowers, plants, trees and other environmental and lifestyle enhancements.
