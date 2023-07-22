Seeing the town
America In Bloom Advisors Kirk Brown, left, and Cheryl Corson, third from left, chat with Sally Bocklage, second left, and Dave Wehmeyer July 20 as Washington Parks Director Wayne Dunker, back left, and John Steffens watch at the Main Park pavilion. The judges took a driving tour of Washington on Thursday, with a brief walking tour near the pool, Main Park and Rotary Recreation Complex - Ronsick Field, while a more in-depth downtown walking tour was planned for Friday, with other itinerary items.

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen.

The two America in Bloom (AIB) advisors who evaluated Washington on Thursday and Friday came away impressed.

After taking a break for a few years, Washington is participating in the AIB evaluation program for the first time since 2019.

