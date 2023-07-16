While Washington hosted a national America in Bloom symposium in 2022, it hasn’t actually been a participating community with the beautification organization since 2019.
But that is about to change. America in Bloom advisors Kirk R. Brown and Cheryl Corson are scheduled to tour Washington next week.
Washington has a long history with America in Bloom’s evaluation program, with advisors, formerly known as judges, visiting every year from 2011 to 2019. Advisors let cities know about strengths of the community, as well as opportunities for improvement.
Washington was not able to receive advisors in recent years because of COVID-19 and other reasons, including a delay in hosting the symposium, which was originally scheduled for 2020, said former Mayor Sandy Lucy, a board member of Washington in Bloom, an offshoot of the national organization.
While America in Bloom is known for improvements involving flowers, it also helps with everything from water treatment plants to helping cities better promote their heritage, Lucy said. “We always show them our parks and our industrial areas,” she said. “They want you to kind of be a well-rounded community. It’s like the saying about having a new set of eyes come in that sees things that you don’t. It’s always nice when they do come in and we can show off our accomplishments.”
On Thursday, July 20, Washington in Bloom members will show the America in Bloom advisors around local parks, subdivisions and the Washington Fairgrounds. On Friday, July 21, they will concentrate on the downtown area, visiting local businesses and sites, with lunch at Oak and Front Wine Bar and Tasting Room, then wrapping up the day at Swallows Nest.
“I think we have a great community, but we don’t always see the little bugs,” said Dave Wehmeyer, co-chair of Washington in Bloom. “They have little details, like maybe weeds might be a little bit on the sidewalks, maybe that sign’s not straight.”
The city gets good advice from the advisors, Lucy said.
“A lot of the good things we’ve done came out of the judges or advisors, whatever you want to call them,” she said.
Among the changes the city made after hearing from America in Bloom was updating the waiting room at Washington’s Amtrak depot. “Originally, everything in the waiting room was train-related,” Lucy said. “The advisors came in and said, ‘This is good, but what if you were to take some photographs of people in Washington, like at some of your festivals — showing people having fun in your town.’ So people would say, ‘There’s a lot going on in this town, look at these people.’ ”
America in Bloom also taught Washington officials about things like plants that are more drought resistant, Lucy said.
Other suggestions Washington has acted on include a downtown mural, Wehmeyer said. “They look at everything totally different than we do,” he said. “We take a lot for granted. We’re happy with the cake, but they put the icing on the cake.”
Other suggestions from America in Bloom are less visible, such as playground safety and recycling, Wehmeyer said. “All of those things that add up to making a beautiful, safe community, that’s what they’re looking for,” he said. “They want to make sure that your community is inviting, it’s a place that people want to come to.”
Washington has yet to achieve all of America in Bloom’s past recommendations. “One thing they talk about is we’re a German community, but we don’t have a German festival or a German restaurant,” Wehmeyer said. “We’ve talked about that several times, we just haven’t come up with something perfect.”
Complicating that process is Washington’s proximity to the German-style tourism Mecca of Hermann, Wehmeyer said.
In addition to the detailed evaluation from the advisors, when they are designated as participating communities, cities become eligible for additional awards from America in Bloom. Washington has had success in the awards before.
In 2019, the last year Washington was considered for America in Bloom awards, it earned eight of 10 stars and was named the winner of the population category for communities with 12,000 to 14,000 residents, according to Missourian archives.
Washington also received special recognition for its flowers and was one of the top three of 43 communities up for the heritage preservation award in 2019.
The advisors visiting Washington this year bring stellar resumes, according to a news release. Brown, who learned gardening from his great-grandmother, was named in 2021 to the Hall of Fame for International Garden Communicators. He represented Joanne Kostecky Garden Design in Allentown, Pennsylvania for 20 years and was national outreach coordinator for Magnolia Plantation in Charleston, South Carolina.
Corson is a landscape architect, writer and health and wellness coach in private practice. She has designed and inspected playgrounds and served as an expert witness on playground safety matters. She also wrote the award-winning “Sustainable Landscape Maintenance Manual” for the Chesapeake Bay Watershed.
America in Bloom’s headquarters in Columbus, Ohio, could not be reached for comment.
While Washington has not officially had America in Bloom advisors in recent years, 130 representatives of city governments and civic organizations from across North America traveled to the city for the symposium in 2022 to learn about best practices for city beautification techniques, urban landscaping and gardening. The 2023 symposium is planned for South Carolina.
