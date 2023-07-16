America in Bloom Symposium
Washington Mayor Doug Hagedorn addresses America in Bloom Symposium attendees Sept. 30, 2022, before a dinner on Main Street. Next to him stands members of the Washington High School concert choir, which performed for the guests. 

 

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen.

While Washington hosted a national America in Bloom symposium in 2022, it hasn’t actually been a participating community with the beautification organization since 2019.

But that is about to change. America in Bloom advisors Kirk R. Brown and Cheryl Corson are scheduled to tour Washington next week.

